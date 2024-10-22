Week 4 News in Brief

Former leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by an Israeli Defense Forces drone on Oct. 16. His death was confirmed by Hamas itself . Despite being identified by the IDF as a top target, the actual killing of Sinwar happened by coincidence, with his death coming as a “total surprise,” according to reporting from CNN . However, Sinwar’s death is unlikely to end the airstrikes in Gaza. “The war, my dear ones, is not yet over,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. While the official death toll in Gaza exceeds 41,000, the British research journal The Lancet states that “it is not implausible to estimate that up to 1860,000 or even more” people have been killed in Gaza.

U.S. Intelligence agencies are watching possible Israeli preparations for an attack on Iran, according to two top-secret leaked documents . Iran launched missile strikes on Israel following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and attacks on Hezbollah. No deaths were reported in Israel as a result of the Iranian air strike. The damage to U.S. national security was allegedly limited to two U.S. officials, according to NBC news.

A major power plant failure in Cuba left millions without electricity for two days . The blackout has left people without water, lighting, and cooking appliances that depend on electricity. While authorities restored some electricity in Cuba’s capital of Havana, many are still without power. The blackout resulted from the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant failing due to increased demand, lack of maintenance, and insufficient fuel.

Chinese naval ships anchored in Bangladesh underscored relations between the new Bangladeshi government and China, while also further straining relations between India and China. Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Aug. 7 amid widespread student protests that blamed Hasina’s government for using excessive force to suppress student protests in July. Muhammad Yunus, interim government leader of Bangladesh and the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India-China relations are strained as a result of continuous border disputes . “Delhi should and is probably worried about the overall dynamic and uncomfortable with the present uncertainty,” said Frédéric Grare, a senior research fellow at the Australian National University’s National Security College, to the South China Morning Post.

Questions surrounding former President Donald Trump’s (R-Fla.) age and capacity to lead as the president of the United States ramp up following event cancellations and unusual statements. On Oct. 19, Trump made vulgar remarks regarding the late golfer Arnold Palmer. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my god, that’s unbelievable.’” Democratic nominee for president and current Vice President Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) criticized Trump’s event cancellations. “Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world, and so we really do need to ask: If he’s exhausted being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?” The presidential election is set for Nov. 5.