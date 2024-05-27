Public Employment Relations Board denies UC’s request to block UAW strike

The Public Employment Relations Board, the agency in charge of resolving collective bargaining disputes with public entities in the state of California, denied the University of California’s request to prevent the UAW 4811 strike.

UAW 4811 called a stand up strike in response to the unfair labor practices that arose as a result of campuses throughout the UC sending police to dismantle encampments.

UC claimed that the strike was illegal and was in violation of a no-strike clause in the deal reached by the union and the university in 2022.

Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 4811, celebrated PERB’s decision.

“We’re glad PERB has rejected UC’s latest demand for special treatment under the law,” Jaime said. “UC has allowed members of the academic community to be brutalized by violent agitators, and called in police to trample on our members’ rights in direct contradiction to UC’s own policies. Our workers have walked off the job to demand resolution of these brazen unfair labor practices. PERB’s decision to deny their request for an injunction proves that no employer gets to make up its own rules.”

Even though PERB did not find the strike illegal, UC noted that PERB filed a complaint against the union.

The complaint states that UAW engaged in a strike “that is contrary to the no-strike clauses in their collective bargaining agreements and without providing adequate notice to the University. We are eager to see a quick and just resolution to this matter.”

The complaint requires an answer within 20 days of May 23, when the complaint was sent and serviced. A notice of informal conference has also been sent to the union.