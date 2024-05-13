Administrators’ internal documents on Gaza Solidarity Encampment leaked

Byline photo of Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
May 13, 2024

Internal documents from UC San Diego’s administration were leaked online on May 10, revealing a day-by-day account of the administration’s perspective on the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. The university has confirmed the authenticity of the notes to The UCSD Guardian.

The notes document the administration’s frustration in communicating with members of the encampment. 

“Discussions with the encampment were increasingly difficult; there was no consistent person to communicate with, no one claimed to have any authority, and shifting representatives deflected responsibility and accountability for communications, actions, or follow-up,” one section of the notes read. 

According to these documents, Saturday, May 4 was a “turning point.” According to the administration, the encampment did the following on May 4: created an admissions process to enter the site, tripled the physical size of the encampment, and denied entry of safety inspectors into the encampment. Administrators also noted that the arrival of groups like “Black Panthers, Antifa, and the Communist Revolutionary Group,” who surrounded the perimeter of the encampment, further made May 4 pivotal. 

The documents also place blame on the members of the encampment for the “decision to to provoke and confront counterprotestors (sic),”  on May 5. However, several journalists from The Guardian reported that the encampment remained in the same location, and counter-protestors set up directly in front of the encampment. The Guardian’s reporters on the scene did not observe any violence or physical altercation during the counter-protest.

Additionally, the notes claim that warnings were given to members of the encampment prior to police dismantling the site. The document also states that during this warning period, anyone who chose could leave without being arrested, and the note goes on to say several people did leave without being charged.

The documents further detail the ongoing student and faculty conduct processes. It notes that 58 students will go through the conduct process and that each case is unique.

In addition to describing the university’s perspective on the encampment, the notes also document the administration’s ongoing thoughts on related issues. Notably, the administration criticized A.S., stating that they are “in disarray and struggling to be a content-neutral governing body.” 

During the student conduct process in the aftermath of the arrests and camp dismantling on May 6, the administration labeled the protest as “increasingly violent and aggressive.” Although the protest was tense, with protesters blocking buses from departing and chanting loudly, The Guardian’s reporters onsite did not witness any physical violence perpetrated by protestors. 

The notes end with the administration reaffirming their decisions and stating their commitment to upholding the First Amendment and freedom of expression

A copy of the leaked documents can be found here.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Carter Castillo
Carter Castillo, News Editor
Second year Comparative Politics Major and passionate student journalist. Proud owner of a 2012 Toyota Prius.
More to Discover
More in News
Students stand in solidarity with Palestine
Students stand in solidarity with Palestine
Photo Courtesy of David Baillot from UCSD Today
UC San Diego’s electrical and computer engineering department awarded for innovative curriculum
Revived Scripps Center for Oceans and Human Health
Revived Scripps Center for Oceans and Human Health
Students and faculty call on Chancellor Khosla to resign
Students and faculty call on Chancellor Khosla to resign
Law enforcement dismantles encampment and arrests protesters on Library Walk, students and community members demand release of arrestees
Law enforcement dismantles encampment and arrests protesters on Library Walk, students and community members demand release of arrestees
A crowd of protestors push police officers into Price Center on the patio outside of Tapioca Express.
Updates - Police sweep UCSD Solidarity for Gaza Encampment
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2295
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$2295
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *