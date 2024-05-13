Administrators’ internal documents on Gaza Solidarity Encampment leaked

Internal documents from UC San Diego’s administration were leaked online on May 10, revealing a day-by-day account of the administration’s perspective on the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. The university has confirmed the authenticity of the notes to The UCSD Guardian.

The notes document the administration’s frustration in communicating with members of the encampment.

“Discussions with the encampment were increasingly difficult; there was no consistent person to communicate with, no one claimed to have any authority, and shifting representatives deflected responsibility and accountability for communications, actions, or follow-up,” one section of the notes read.

According to these documents, Saturday, May 4 was a “turning point.” According to the administration, the encampment did the following on May 4: created an admissions process to enter the site, tripled the physical size of the encampment, and denied entry of safety inspectors into the encampment. Administrators also noted that the arrival of groups like “Black Panthers, Antifa, and the Communist Revolutionary Group,” who surrounded the perimeter of the encampment, further made May 4 pivotal.

The documents also place blame on the members of the encampment for the “decision to to provoke and confront counterprotestors (sic),” on May 5. However, several journalists from The Guardian reported that the encampment remained in the same location, and counter-protestors set up directly in front of the encampment. The Guardian’s reporters on the scene did not observe any violence or physical altercation during the counter-protest.

Additionally, the notes claim that warnings were given to members of the encampment prior to police dismantling the site. The document also states that during this warning period, anyone who chose could leave without being arrested, and the note goes on to say several people did leave without being charged.

The documents further detail the ongoing student and faculty conduct processes. It notes that 58 students will go through the conduct process and that each case is unique.

In addition to describing the university’s perspective on the encampment, the notes also document the administration’s ongoing thoughts on related issues. Notably, the administration criticized A.S., stating that they are “in disarray and struggling to be a content-neutral governing body.”

During the student conduct process in the aftermath of the arrests and camp dismantling on May 6, the administration labeled the protest as “increasingly violent and aggressive.” Although the protest was tense, with protesters blocking buses from departing and chanting loudly, The Guardian’s reporters onsite did not witness any physical violence perpetrated by protestors.

The notes end with the administration reaffirming their decisions and stating their commitment to upholding the First Amendment and freedom of expression

A copy of the leaked documents can be found here.