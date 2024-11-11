New fire station opens on UCSD’s campus

On Oct. 17, Torrey Pines Fire Station 52 was officially inaugurated. This facility is located on the intersection of Genesee Avenue and North Torrey Pines Road. Fire Station 52 provides updated community safety resources and features that align with environmental sustainability goals.

Fire Station 52 plays an important role in the broader emergency management strategy.

According to San Diego Fire Department officials, the station will alleviate some of the pressure on nearby stations, such as Station 35 and Station 9, by redistributing call volumes more efficiently. While the operational structure remains unchanged, the introduction of this facility will mean quicker response times for emergencies in the Torrey Pines area and its surrounding communities.

“This new station will help optimize our resources,” SDFD Media Services Manager Mónica Muñoz said in an interview with The UCSD Guardian. “While we have 51 stations around the city, our computer-aided dispatch system ensures that the closest available resources are always dispatched to an emergency, regardless of where they originate.”

One of Fire Station 52’s key features is its use of electric fire trucks, making it the first fire station in San Diego to incorporate this technology. The transition to electric vehicles requires specialized training and infrastructure adjustments like the installation of charging stations, but crews have adapted to the new apparatus.

“Our crews are excited to use this new apparatus. It’s been tested extensively, and our personnel are receiving training on it,” Muñoz said.

“SDFD will not replace all current apparatus with electric. Rather, as we build new fire stations, electric fire engines will be added to the fleet,” Muñoz said. This gradual integration allows SDFD to expand its electric vehicle fleet without requiring immediate replacements.

SDFD’s plan to integrate more electric vehicles into their fleet aligns with California’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to zero-emission vehicles across state and local fleets by 2035. It also supports the City of San Diego’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions in municipal operations, as outlined in the City of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan.

Muñoz reaffirmed the vision of the CAP. “Our plan is for all future fire stations to comply with the City’s and State’s Climate Action Plan requirements,” Muñoz said. Through these efforts, Fire Station 52 provides a model for future facilities that integrate sustainable practices and innovative technology

Recent trends in urban infrastructure planning also reflect a growing emphasis on sustainability, with cities prioritizing energy-efficient buildings and carbon reduction in new developments. For example, the Climate Action Plan emphasizes the integration of clean energy technologies, such as enhanced solar energy generation and battery storage in public buildings, including fire stations​.

The collaboration between the City of San Diego and UC San Diego helped bring Fire Station 52 to fruition. Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla emphasized the importance of community partnerships during the opening ceremony. “This project exemplifies what can be achieved through strong collaboration,” Khosla said.

With UCSD covering over $20 million of the construction costs and donating the land, this project highlights the coordinated efforts between public institutions to address community needs.