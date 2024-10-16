Your vote in this election is important, even in California

As another election approaches, many Americans will once again choose to neglect their civic duty and disengage from the political process. Whether it be out of frustration or apathy, many believe their vote won’t make a difference. However, they could not be more wrong. This election, like every election, has many critical issues on the line and seats up for grabs even in non-swing states like California.

Since California is a reliably Democratic state, it’s expected to deliver its 54 electoral votes to Harris and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is poised to comfortably win the Senate race. Believe it or not, the fate of the U.S. House of Representatives may be in California’s hands.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans performed under expectations and only barely flipped control of the House. Cook Political Report has determined that there are 26 tossup races across the country, and whichever party wins these races will gain control of the House. Of the races in California, all five seats are currently held by Republicans.

With their narrow majority, Republicans are looking to hold on to their seats in California, and therefore, their majority. On the other hand, Democrats are looking to flip those seats in California and retake control of the lower chamber. This means voters from the Golden State will have a large influence as to which party controls the House.

The House plays a significant role in managing the federal budget. Members of Congress are able to introduce appropriations bills and make adjustments as to where public funds are being spent, and many critical pieces of legislation must pass through the House and the Senate before it can be signed into law by the president.

Some examples of these key bills include the American Rescue Plan in 2021, which allocated $1.9 trillion in relief to many low-income Americans. Another key piece of legislation passed by the lower chamber was a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that included “fund[ing] new climate resilience initiatives and expand[ing] access to high-speed internet service.”

Beyond seat grabs, there are many reasons to vote in this election, like the opportunity to vote directly on propositions. In California alone, there are 10 such ballot initiatives.

These propositions cover a wide range of issues from public school funding and wildfire prevention to the minimum wage and rent control. There is even a proposition, Proposition 36, that determines whether “certain drugs” and “thefts under $950” should be grounds for felony charges. Exercising your vote in these issues prevents politicians from gatekeeping laws in their chambers through partisan gridlock.

Contrary to popular belief, the California electorate does not always align predictably with left-leaning positions on ballot initiatives. For instance, in the 2020 election, all the mainstream liberal politicians were endorsing and promoting the passage of Proposition 16 including Governor Gavin Newsom, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Vice President Kamala Harris, and many more. The proposition would have reinstated race-conscious affirmative action in public universities, public employment, and public contracting. Despite their public support, the California electorate voted against it by a margin of 15%.

In the 2024 primary election, California voters had the opportunity to vote on Proposition 1, which allocated $6.4 billion “to build facilities to provide 10,000 new treatment beds” in an attempt to tackle the homelessness and mental health crisis. Californians barely approved the bill, with only 50.2% voting in favor. Like Propositions 1 and 16, there will be many other ballot initiatives in California where voters can determine the fate of these vexing issues in November.

Regardless of what state you are in, you determine America’s future trajectory. The presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the statewide propositions are now in the hands of the electorate. It is up to you, the American voter, to decide what the country’s future looks like.

The 2024 general election is right around the corner. Now is not the time to disregard politics. You can register to vote or check your registration status at www.registertovote.ca.gov. Now is the time to make your voice heard on the issues that matter most to you. Are you sure you want to sit this one out?