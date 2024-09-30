Week 1 News in Brief

- The UC San Diego Dance Team has been suspended for the 2024-2025 academic year. The Dance Team’s suspension bars them from activity including practices, performances, event/spirit appearances, competitions, off campus events, etc. The Notice of Suspension cites a Sports Club Incident Report and an on-going SAGE investigation regarding allegations of hazing within the team as the decisive factor for suspension. The current agreement is set for review in Spring 2025.
- Israel is expanding its air strikes against the terrorist groups the Houthis and Hezbollah in both Yemen and Lebanon, according to reporting from the Washington Post. This follows the killing of Hasan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah by Israeli air strikes on Sept. 28 in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. “We really have to avoid it,” U.S. President Joe Biden said, addressing concerns of an escalation of a wider war in the Middle East.
- The Category 4 hurricane, Helene, made landfall on Sept. 26 in Florida’s Big Bend area. It is now considered the region’s strongest hurricane. Five additional states have been impacted, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, leaving at least 105 dead in its path of destruction. Serious flooding, 35 mph sustained winds, and some tornadoes have marked the storm’s advance..
- The 2024 U.S. presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former President Donald Trump (R-Fla.) remains neck and neck according to polling aggregations and political forecasts. However, Harris is currently the slight favorite. CBS is scheduled to host the Vice Presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. PST. The debate is scheduled between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio).
- Members of the UK Parliament will vote on Oct. 9 and 10 to finalize the list of 5 candidates down to two. Former Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick and Former Culture Secretary Kemi Badenoch are currently ahead in total votes in the race to succeed former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party.
