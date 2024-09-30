Categories:

UCSD loses right to host 2024 NCAA men’s water polo championship

Kurt Johnston, Sports Editor
Sep 30, 2024
UCSD loses right to host 2024 NCAA men’s water polo championship
Image by Keita Kobayashi for The UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego has lost its hosting rights for the 2024 NCAA men’s water polo championship due to its failure to submit the NCAA’s campus sexual violence attestation form. The tournament was slated to be held at Canyonview Aquatic Center from December 6 to December 8. 

NCAA rules require all member institutions to confirm that they have met the requirements of the NCAA Policy on Campus Sexual Violence. Under the previous penalty structure, institutions who did not attest to the policy were prohibited from hosting NCAA championships and listed as such on the NCAA website. In the 2022-2023 school year, 10 institutions did not submit the form, including UCSD. 

As of April 2024, schools that fail to submit the form are instead fined $5,000, and the money is “distributed to a philanthropic organization identified by each division whose efforts focus on campus sexual violence prevention,” according to the NCAA. The 2024 men’s water polo hosting rights were awarded prior to this change.

UCSD was one of ten universities to not fill out the NCAA sexual violence attestation form in 2023.

This year’s men’s water polo championship was moved to the Avery Aquatic Center at Stanford University. UCSD retained its hosting rights for the 2026 NCAA women’s water polo championship next school year. Canyonview Aquatic Center has hosted three NCAA men’s water polo championships (1996, 1999, 2014) and one women’s championship (2003).

UC San Diego is unable to host the 2024 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championships due to an administrative error that resulted in the institution not being able to serve as host of a national postseason championship event,” UCSD Athletics wrote in a statement to The UCSD Guardian.

“The athletic department is actively submitting a bid to host future NCAA men’s water polo championships and fully expects to be able to do so in the near future. The department remains on track to host the 2026 NCAA women’s water polo championships at Canyonview Aquatic Center.”

UCSD has been selected to host the 2026 NCAA Men’s Water Polo National Collegiate Finals.

