5-year contract proposed to increase pay for over 32,000 UC employees after AFSCME negotiations

Giselle Hinojosa, Contributing Writer
Mar 4, 2024
Courtesy of UC Office of the President
Courtesy of UC Office of the President

Following negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees on Feb. 22, the University of California proposed a 26% increase in wages for more than 32,000 union workers across the UC system. If the union accepts the proposal, all AFSCME members can expect an increase in hourly minimum wage to $24 in 2025, with the lowest paid union members receiving an average 47% increase through the full duration of the five-year contract. Individual pay increases will vary, so a Hospital Assistant may receive a 17.3% discount so their $20.46 hourly wage increases to $24.00 an hour. Contract negotiations are still underway with the AFSCME bargaining units. 

AFSCME 3299 represents two employee groups including UC Service workers, with about 10,641 employees, and UC Patient Care Technical employees, with about 21,059 employees. The SX bargaining unit comprises workers who provide essential custodial, transportation, and other related services throughout the UC system. The EX unit is a bargaining unit that focuses on providing patient support services at numerous medical and health centers, as well as clinics, throughout the UC system. AFSCME 3299 has held rallies across several UC campuses to voice their demands for contract modification.

Worker contracts were last modified prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the newest proposals were presented to union leaders at a bargaining session at UC Berkeley on Feb. 22. Negotiations commenced in January, with bargaining sessions taking place twice a month. With this proposal, the UC system intends to recognize the exceptional work that AFSCME employees provide.

“By presenting robust and meaningful proposals, which are designed to address the union’s requests, this early in the bargaining process, we want these members to know that our commitment to them is serious,” said UC Associate Vice President Missy Matella. “While the University is experiencing financial constraints, we are thrilled to be able to offer these significant wage increases to these employees, who bring invaluable support throughout the system.” 

Matella explains the proposal’s intended impact if accepted by the union.

“The world has shifted dramatically, and so have the lives of our members. We understand their challenges, particularly the rising cost of living in California. We want to recognize their evolving contributions, value their dedication, and provide an economic proposal that helps address some of the real financial burdens they carry.”

The UC Office of the President proposes that Patient Care Technical employees and service workers covered by the new state law can expect their pay to increase to $23 an hour on June 1, 2024. If eligible, Patient Care Technical employees will also receive a 2% step increase in July.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Giselle Hinojosa, Contributing Writer
I'm a first year Communications major, looking to work professionally as a journalist. When I'm not writing I'm either watching sports, out trying new food with friends, or working out.
More to Discover
More in News
Oceanside Locals Respond to Living Speed Bump Plan
UC San Diego explores land acquisition near Mission Bay to address campus expansion and housing needs
UC San Diego explores land acquisition near Mission Bay to address campus expansion and housing needs
California’s primary election: The UCSD Guardian breaks down the ballot
California’s primary election: The UCSD Guardian breaks down the ballot
Hopkins Parking Structure
UC San Diego adjusts student resident spots amid parking shortage on campus
UCSD Tenants rally with non-profit and worker union to demand UC-wide divestment from Blackstone Inc.
UCSD Tenants rally with non-profit and worker union to demand UC-wide divestment from Blackstone Inc.
Rally-goers protest UCSD’s affiliation with ExxonMobil, call for a fossil-free campus
Rally-goers protest UCSD’s affiliation with ExxonMobil, call for a fossil-free campus
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *