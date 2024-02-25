UC San Diego explores land acquisition near Mission Bay to address campus expansion and housing needs

UC San Diego is currently assessing the feasibility of acquiring a 6.57-acre parcel of land near Mission Bay, a move to accommodate the university’s rapidly growing enrollment and the need for expanded campus facilities. With the student population at the La Jolla main campus potentially reaching 44,000, the university faces pressing space constraints.

The proposed acquisition site, located at 2111 Morena Blvd., is positioned near the Clairemont Drive Blue Line station on the east side of Interstate 5. This location offers space for physical expansion and enhances UC San Diego’s connection to San Diego’s extensive public transportation system, potentially easing commuting challenges for students and staff.

Associate Director of University Communications Leslie Sepuka said, “Some faculty and staff experience great challenges securing housing, particularly in neighborhoods near where they work or with access to public transit options that connect to the La Jolla and Hillcrest campuses.”

When the UCSD Guardian spoke to Sepuka, she did not make any reference to any ramifications for the indigenous community from UCSD’s expansion.

The university’s response includes a plan to develop transit-oriented rental housing on the new site to provide affordable living options for faculty and staff near their workplace and the main campus.

The potential expansion is part of UCSD’s broader commitment to community engagement and sustainable development. The university currently offers nearly 19,000 beds on campus, with plans for more to accommodate the growing student population.

“UC San Diego’s development of transit-oriented housing benefits the broader community by lessening traffic and freeing up housing in the local market,” Sepuka added, highlighting the university’s approach to balancing growth with community welfare.

Early engagement with local stakeholders is planned to ensure that the university’s growth complements the needs and desires of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Considerations of the Mission Bay land purchase align with UCSD’s strategic plan by focusing on education, research, and community engagement. The expansion is expected to create new opportunities for partnerships, research initiatives, and community programs, thus broadening the university’s reach and impact.