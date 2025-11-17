UPTE-CWA 9119 and UC reach tentative contract agreement

The University of California and labor union University Professional and Technical Employees CWA 9119 announced a tentative agreement on terms for a new contract on Nov. 8, after 17 months of bargaining and three weeks of mediation.

“Both parties acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative spirit that allowed us to move forward and reach a resolution that supports our valuable employees and the University of California’s mission of excellence,” the joint statement read.

UPTE-CWA 9119 represents approximately 20,000 UC employees in healthcare, clinical lab research, and technical positions. The union is now holding a vote among its members to ratify the terms of the tentative agreement. On Nov. 12, the union held a public virtual town hall and Q&A to inform UPTE members about the terms of the agreement ahead of the vote.

The vote will close on Thursday, Nov. 20. If a majority of UPTE-CWA 9119 members vote in favor of the tentative agreement, the contract will immediately go into effect until its expiration in 2028. The full terms of the agreement are available on UPTE-CWA 9119’s website.

The new contract would include raises of 8% or more in 2025, 7% in 2026, and 6% in both 2027 and 2028, and increase the minimum wage to $25 per hour.

Healthcare premiums would be capped, meaning that no UPTE-CWA 9119 UC employees on the UC Blue & Gold or Kaiser health plans will see more than a $64 increase from 2024. Premium increases would also be capped in 2026 and 2027. The UC additionally agreed to provide subsidies to mitigate the financial impacts of increasing healthcare costs.

Danielle Daniels, a member of UPTE-CWA 9119’s bargaining team and an animal health technician at UC Davis’ California National Primate Research Center, spoke on the reaction from their colleagues during the town hall.

“As soon as the [tentative agreement] was announced, many people from my department came up to me saying that this deal would put them ahead for once,” Daniels said. “That’s what this [tentative agreement] is about. It’s about finally putting money in the people’s pockets.”

The agreement would also include expanded vacation and leave allotments, as well as UC-offered provisions improving job security, work-life balance, and career progression.

The UPTE-CWA 9119 website also lists increased protections against layoffs as another benefit of the tentative agreement, as the new contract would require the UC to offer more alternate positions and reassignment opportunities. The contract also institutes preferential rehiring policies across all UC campuses.

Increasing parental leave was a matter of particular importance to Sam Warsh, co-chair of UPTE-CWA 9119’s UC San Diego chapter and pediatric dietitian at the UCSD Eating Disorders Center. In her presentation at the town hall, Warsh recounted when she applied for maternity leave in 2024, just as UPTE-CWA 9119 prepared to start bargaining.

“I was shocked when I met with an HR leave specialist who told me that I could not use accrued sick or vacation time that I had, or take any unpaid time to extend my maternity leave,” Warsh said. “I was told that only the nurses were allowed to do that, and it made me really upset to know that UC does not give everyone that option. I would’ve given anything to stay home with my baby for a few more months.”

If ratified, the contract would allow birth parents to take up to 12 months of parental leave — an offering that was previously only available to certain employees. Vacation time would also be extended.

Before the tentative agreement was announced, UPTE-CWA 9119 planned to strike with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 3299 labor union on Nov. 17 and 18.

The UC Office of the President released a statement regarding UPTE-CWA 9119’s strike plans on Nov. 6, two days before the tentative agreement was announced.

“The University urges UPTE’s leaders to return to the bargaining table and engage constructively — not to stage costly and disruptive demonstrations,” the statement read. “UC values its professional and technical employees and deeply respects their service. But progress requires partnership, not ultimatums.”

Having reached a tentative agreement with the UC bargaining team, UPTE-CWA 9119 members will not be striking. AFSCME 3299 still plans to strike.

This is an ongoing story. The UCSD Guardian will continue to provide coverage on UPTE-CWA 9119’s negotiations and the AFSCME 3299 strike.