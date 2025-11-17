‘Bugonia’: A chilling study of purpose, power, and delusion

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aiden Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone

Rated R

Release Date: Oct. 31

In recent years, one of the most undeniable forces in cinematic excellence has been director Yorgos Lanthimos and his relentless examination of humanity and its contradictions, cruelties, and absurdities. His latest film, “Bugonia,” an absurdist black-comedy thriller released in theaters on Oct. 31, continues his fascination into the human psyche and the existential need to assign meaning to one’s life. It explores the collective human delusion that life must have purpose beyond simply existing, framing this yearning with a mix of satire and horror.

What “Bugonia” occasionally lacks in narrative clarity, it makes up for in Lanthimos’ signature visual precision and career-best performances from its cast. The film stars Emma Stone — a frequent Lanthimos collaborator — as pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller, alongside Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz, a reclusive beekeeper consumed by alien conspiracy theories, and Aidan Delbis as Don, Teddy’s intellectually disabled cousin and unwitting accomplice. Additionally, performances from Stavros Halkias as the town sheriff and Alicia Silverstone as Teddy’s mother support the film’s absurd premise in this world of unsettling realism.

The plot follows Teddy and Don as they kidnap Fuller, convinced she is an alien from the Andromedon race responsible for colony collapse disorder and, by extension, humanity’s decay. Their twisted “mission” — forcing Fuller to negotiate a meeting with the Andromedon emperor before the lunar eclipse — spirals into subjecting Fuller to different kinds of torment and humiliation to expose her extraterrestrialism such as by shaving her head, applying antihistamine cream all over her body, and electrically shocking her. As Fuller resists, the film begins to manipulate our sense of reality, twisting our perception so that Fuller’s very humanity becomes uncertain.

In usual Lanthimos style, the film’s composition is as meticulous as it is unnerving. His wide-angle shots and sterile environments create a visual irony between structure and chaos. There are times when the pacing falters — long, stilted dialogue drags the middle act, threatening to dilute the story’s carefully-built tension. However, Jerskin Fendrix’s score rescues much of the film’s rhythm, layering eerie orchestral strings and guttural hums to heighten the sense of dread. A particularly inspired touch was Fuller lip-syncing “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, repurposed as a motif of disillusionment rather than empowerment.

For Stone, “Bugonia” marks a career high in her performance. Her portrayal of Fuller is chillingly nuanced, seamlessly alternating through corporate composure, fragile denial, and self-realization. Stone balances the absurd and the tragic in a way that feels uniquely tailored to Lanthimos’ world.

Plemons’ portrayal of Teddy remarkably captures the sinister vulnerability of obsession and embodies both menace and despair. He grounds Teddy’s cold, methodical certainty in his delusions, allowing the unsettling core of the film to flourish. The supporting cast played their roles undeniably well, but Stone and Plemons dominate the film, elevating “Bugonia” from a concept piece to a charged study of delusion and control.

The film thrives not as a coherent narrative, but almost as an allegorical fever dream about power and the fragility of faith and belief. Despite some opaque symbolism and the occasional stagnant pacing, “Bugonia” delivers a disturbing yet mesmerizing inspection of humanity’s need for meaning, and the destruction that follows when our search turns toward one another.

I recommend “Bugonia” to those drawn to Lanthimos’ previous surreal and moral examinations (“The Lobster,” “Dogtooth,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”) and viewers who are willing to sit through for an intriguing take on the absurdities of human existence. As the final shot of the film lingers, I realize that one question remains: Are we any different from Teddy and Fuller, desperate to believe our lives mean more than they really do?