A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ‘Defying Gravity’ — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Winter Moritz
Winter Moritz, Staff Writer
Nov 17, 2025
Image courtesy of Spotify

“Something has changed within me; something is not the same. …”

That’s right, folks. It’s time to trust your instincts and look back up at that blinding emerald light eclipsing the Ozian sky. “Wicked: For Good,” the second installment of the Broadway-based cinematic franchise, hits theaters this Friday, Nov. 21, and The Guardian’s A&E team could not be more thrilled. What better way to refresh your memory of the first film than to listen to “Defying Gravity,” Elphaba’s famed battle cry and the Act 1 finale? 

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba on the big screen, shatters any vocal precedent of previous actors in her rendition of “Defying Gravity.” The slow first notes of the song ring through as Erivo summons a low, whispering melancholic tone, representing her character’s departure from the life she has outgrown. As the iconic Broadway solo builds, Erivo reaches a scream, discovering her own power in standing alone in a world that values conformity. 

Elphaba quietly mourns the loss of her friendship with Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, before swiftly declaring her boldness in solitude and whisking away into the sunset. Grande vocally surrenders to Erivo, offering her a brief spotlight before she assumes the “Popular” role of Glinda the Good. 

Reawaken that orchestral overture and prepare yourselves, dear audience members, because something wicked this way comes … and “Thank Goodness.”

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

About the Contributor
Winter Moritz
Winter Moritz, Contributing Writer
A second-year Media Industries and Communications major who watches movies and writes poetry in her free time. Talk to her about the 90s. Let’s bring ’em back.
