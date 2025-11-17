Admissions report finds academic preparedness deficiencies in incoming UCSD students

UC San Diego’s record-high enrollment seems to have come at a cost: increasingly underprepared students. On Nov. 6, UCSD’s Senate-Administration Working Group on Admissions released a new report that found significant decreases in the writing and math preparation of admitted students over the last five years.

Since 2020, the percentage of domestic students that fail to meet the University of California’s Entry Level Writing Requirement has increased from 12% to 18%. Scores on UCSD’s mathematics course placement exam have similarly declined; the percentage of students requiring remedial math, designed to fill gaps in high school- and middle school-level coursework, has increased from 0.5% in Fall 2020 to 11.8% in Fall 2025. Nearly one in eight students in UCSD’s 2025 incoming class exhibited math skills below middle school level — a “thirtyfold” increase over the last five years.

The majority of these students were placed into MATH 2, initially intended to cover high school-level topics like algebra and geometry, before arriving on campus. After a dramatic increase in MATH 2 enrollment by Fall 2023, UCSD’s math department modified the class to cover elementary and middle school topics. A new course, MATH 3B, was designed in 2024 to focus on high school-level math, making UCSD the only UC campus to offer a class that exclusively covers first to eighth grade math.

“Admitting large numbers of students who are profoundly underprepared risks harming the very

students we hope to support, by setting them up for failure,” the SAWG report reads. “Especially now, when our resources become more constrained, we cannot take on more remedial education than we can responsibly and effectively deliver.”

While math and writing scores have decreased across all UC campuses, the report claims that UCSD has seen an especially acute impact, largely due to increased enrollment especially from Local Control Funding Formula schools. LCFF+ schools are California public schools with over 75% of students being “eligible for free or reduced-price meals, English learners, or foster youth.”

The report argues that gaps in knowledge are most visible in “under-resourced schools in poor areas that already were struggling before the pandemic” — often LCFF+ schools. These high schools were also the most negatively impacted by Covid-19-related education disparities.

In 2024, 25% of UCSD’s incoming class and 31% of in-state students were admitted from LCFF+ schools, second only to UC Merced. By contrast, these figures totaled 13% and 17% in 2020, respectively.

Following the UC’s elimination of standardized test scores in 2020, admissions officers have been more reliant on inflated high school transcripts to assess applicants’ college preparedness. Remote classes and asynchronous learning — hallmarks of pandemic-era pedagogy — also contributed to grade inflation. Of the one-eighth of students exhibiting middle school-level math skills, many earned high grades in math classes intended to test standards beyond the minimum UCOP prerequisites.

Take, for example, the 529-member Fall 2024 MATH 2 cohort; 42% of students passed precalculus or calculus courses in high school, while 25% earned a 4.0 GPA in math classes. Over half of these students major in biology or psychology, while nearly 10% major in engineering.

The report urges several policies to be implemented for future UCSD cohorts. First, the authors advocate for the inclusion of a “math index” in the school’s holistic application process. This formula, weighted by each student’s grades and high school, will be used to estimate the number of incoming students that require remedial math. The report recommends a general cap on the likely number of students — as determined by the formula — who will be required to take MATH 2 or 3B.

The authors also suggest a systematic reassessment of math requirements by major. Students accepted into “math-intensive” majors who are placed into remedial courses are less likely to graduate. The report proposes holding math placement exams earlier in the summer, developing a communication system with California high schools to avoid grade inflation, and decreasing admissions from LCFF+ schools to pre-2022 levels. In offering these recommendations, the authors hope to better adjudicate the preparedness of incoming students, ideally “reduc[ing] Math 2 enrollment to near zero.”

SAWG was first tasked with investigating UCSD’s “steep decline in the academic preparation of its incoming students” in March 2025. Its research, which began as a survey, quickly turned into devising institutional policy changes to counteract the evident crisis of preparedness.

“UC San Diego is proud to be a leading public university that serves not only the privileged few but the full spectrum of California’s population,” the report’s executive summary reads. “If we take seriously our mission as an engine of social mobility, we must be prepared to support students who have been underserved by their prior schooling. But our capacity is not limitless. We can only help so many students, and only when the gaps they need to overcome are within reach.”