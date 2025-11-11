The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Volume 59: Issue 6

Nov 11, 2025
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2025-26 Newspapers
Volume 59: Issue 5
Volume 59: Issue 5
Volume 59: Issue 4
Volume 59: Issue 4
Volume 59: Issue 3
Volume 59: Issue 3