Week 6 AS Meeting Recap

Resolution passes calling for UC President James Milliken to reinstate meetings with student leaders

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Associated Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling for the reinstatement of recurring meetings between student leaders and University of California President James Milliken.

Milliken suspended recurring meetings with the Council of Presidents, the undergraduate and graduate external vice presidents, UC Student Association president, UC Graduate and Professional Council president, and other organizations when he first took his position in August. Milliken has not provided a reason for this suspension.

For the past 12 years, the UC president has met with the aforementioned actors on a quarterly basis, except for the UCSA and UCGPC presidents, with whom they met every month.

During the meeting, the A.S. Senate explained that the organizations’ efforts to reinstate meetings with Milliken were met with no response. Furthermore, attempts to schedule meetings or set up Zoom calls faced delays and, ultimately, cancellations.

With all alternative remedies exhausted, the resolution was created to encourage Milliken to make the meetings with student leaders mandatory.

Sustainability Action Plan passes

The A.S. Senate unanimously voted to approve its Sustainability Action Plan, which establishes a new branch of student advisors to ensure the environmental sustainability of the organization’s actions. The committee of student advisors is tasked with managing overall waste generated by A.S., shaping A.S. events in accordance with sustainability guidelines, and ensuring purchases for events are environmentally conscious.

The committee will be set up by three appointed senators who will track progress on its established aims.