The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Week 6 AS Meeting Recap

Every Wednesday night, the UC San Diego Associated Student Senate hosts its weekly meeting. The following is The UCSD Guardian’s report on the most important agenda items discussed this past week.
Meilani Rodgers, Contributing Writer
Nov 10, 2025
Image courtesy of UCSD Associated Students

Resolution passes calling for UC President James Milliken to reinstate meetings with student leaders

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Associated Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling for the reinstatement of recurring meetings between student leaders and University of California President James Milliken.

Milliken suspended recurring meetings with the Council of Presidents, the undergraduate and graduate external vice presidents, UC Student Association president, UC Graduate and Professional Council president, and other organizations when he first took his position in August. Milliken has not provided a reason for this suspension.

For the past 12 years, the UC president has met with the aforementioned actors on a quarterly basis, except for the UCSA and UCGPC presidents, with whom they met every month. 

During the meeting, the A.S. Senate explained that the organizations’ efforts to reinstate meetings with Milliken were met with no response. Furthermore, attempts to schedule meetings or set up Zoom calls faced delays and, ultimately, cancellations.

With all alternative remedies exhausted, the resolution was created to encourage Milliken to make the meetings with student leaders mandatory. 

 

Sustainability Action Plan passes

The A.S. Senate unanimously voted to approve its Sustainability Action Plan, which establishes a new branch of student advisors to ensure the environmental sustainability of the organization’s actions. The committee of student advisors is tasked with managing overall waste generated by A.S., shaping A.S. events in accordance with sustainability guidelines, and ensuring purchases for events are environmentally conscious. 

The committee will be set up by three appointed senators who will track progress on its established aims.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Meilani Rodgers
Second year pre-med political science student who loves fishing, cooking, running, and loud music with the car windows down.
More to Discover
More in News
UCSD renames Black Alumni Scholarship Fund, now open to all students
UCSD renames Black Alumni Scholarship Fund, now open to all students
UAW 4811 petitions UC to increase protections for international workers
UAW 4811 petitions UC to increase protections for international workers
Week 5 AS Meeting Recap
Week 5 AS Meeting Recap
Extra! Extra! News in Brief – Week 6
Extra! Extra! News in Brief – Week 6
Image courtesy of Unsplash user Tyler Zhang
UC releases Department of Justice settlement proposal targeting UCLA policies
San Diego City Council unanimously passes protective ordinance amid increased ICE operations
San Diego City Council unanimously passes protective ordinance amid increased ICE operations