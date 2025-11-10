UAW 4811 rallies in support of Proposition 50

On election eve, Monday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., nearly 200 UC San Diego students, faculty, and community members gathered at the King Triton statue in Town Square to rally for Proposition 50.

Proposition 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act, proposed an amendment to the California Constitution to allow the state legislature to redistrict the state’s congressional map to counter the Texas Legislature’s remapping earlier this year.

The rally was advertised via flyers across campus that read: “Rally to Save Democracy & Science!” and “Join students at 5:30 pm on November 3 for a rally with UAW members and UCI Professor of Law/California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter to show Trump we won’t back down!”

As the crowd assembled, rallygoers in United Auto Workers Local 4811 union vests handed out fliers that read: “Defend Democracy. Defend Science.” and “Stop Trump: Yes on Prop 50.”

Members of UAW 4811 — the University of California academic workers union — began the rally by chanting: “What do we want?” “Democracy!” “When do we want it?” “Now!” “If we don’t get it?” “Shut it down!”

Three UAW 4811 members gave speeches, as well as former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who represented California’s 45th and 47th congressional districts.

UCSD biomedical graduate researcher Sarah van Dijk spoke on how President Donald Trump’s federal funding cuts have affected her sensitive obstetrics research.

“The Trump administration is threatening everything that made my journey possible,” she said. “Every working person should be able to afford a decent life. Prop 50 will be our show that we won’t allow democracy to fall apart.”

In an interview with The UCSD Guardian, van Dijk said she sees Prop 50 as the best way for Democrats to gain a majority in the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans currently hold a 219-213 majority.

“Prop 50 will be monumental in order to … be able to pass progressive policies that working class people like myself need, like affordable healthcare, affordable education, and protections for international workers and immigrants,” she said.

Director of UAW Region 6 Mike Miller spoke out strongly against the Trump administration during the rally. He claimed that a future without Prop 50 would lead to more rollback of funding for public colleges, including UCSD.

“If it does not pass, we’ll have a permanent majority of people in Congress who are going to keep doing the kinds of cuts we saw in the so-called Big Beautiful Bill,” Miller said in a statement to The Guardian. “More public programs are going to be decimated, and public universities are going to be wiped out, almost entirely.”

In Porter’s speech during the rally, she said that a congressional map change is a progressive move forward for California.

“Prop 50 is going to help California in sending people to Washington to stand up to Donald Trump,” she later said to The Guardian. “The House of Representatives is going to be the bulwark against Trump’s actions.”

Prop 50 passed on Tuesday, Nov. 4. With 80% of votes counted as of publishing, 64.1% of California voters approved of the measure.