No. 10 men’s water polo defeats No. 16 UCI 9-8 in its final Big West game

On Friday, Nov. 7, No. 10 UC San Diego men’s water polo (20-9, 2-3 Big West) narrowly defeated No. 16 UC Irvine (15-11, 2-3 Big West) in a nail-biting 9-8 victory at Canyonview Aquatic Center. Coming off a 16-11 win against Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 30, the Tritons looked to finish strong in the final week of the regular season.

“We knew that this was going to be a close game,” head coach Matt Ustaszewski said in a postgame interview with The UCSD Guardian. “Scoring first in the fourth quarter was critical, but we knew no lead is safe, and the key came down to our 5-on-6 power-play defense and then our field blocking on the 7-on-6 defense to secure the win.”

More than halfway through the first quarter, UCI opened the scoring with a goal from sophomore utility player Ethan Spoon to take an early 1-0 lead. However, the Tritons answered back with three straight goals — junior utility player Finn Bugelli converted two shots in the span of a minute and a half to spark the hot streak. With just 19 seconds left, senior utility player Bennett Axline found the back of the net with an assist from senior utility player Brendon Fezzey to give UCSD a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period.

The Tritons stayed hot in the second quarter as graduate attacker Felipe Ferreira set up a goal for sophomore attacker Grant Kurtz to open the period. However, the Anteaters went on a four-goal run to gain a 5-4 lead.

“We had to get a little bit more disciplined in our front court offense,” Ustaszewski said. “So, a little bit better spacing, a little bit more patience to open up for our centers. And I think once we demonstrated that discipline, we’re able to kind of get back into a rhythm.”

The Tritons were able to stem the Anteaters’ momentum to end the quarter. Kurtz drilled it center-cage to beat the buzzer, giving the Tritons life and tying the game at 5-5.

To start the third quarter, Anteater junior attacker Alex Lopez successfully converted a power-play goal to retake the lead at 6-5. The Tritons answered with a goal down the middle from Kurtz to tie the game back up. With less than two minutes left, sophomore attacker Christian Hammonds put UCSD ahead on a pass from Ferreira, giving the Tritons a crucial 7-6 advantage.

The Tritons continued their scoring run as junior utility player Mark Laurlund’s assist to Axline extended UCSD’s lead to 8-6 through a power-play goal. However, the Anteaters kept it a one-goal game as junior center Wyley Dale dented the twine to make it 8-7 with five minutes to go. After four minutes of back-and-forth shot attempts, Hammonds restored a two-goal lead, finishing off Laurlund’s assist with just over one minute to play.

UCSD’s two-goal cushion did not last long, as UCI redshirt senior attacker Samuel Otta converted a power play with a cross goal from the right side to bring the game back within one.

However, UCSD clung to its lead. With just 15 seconds left and UCI in possession, Hammonds stole the ball, securing the Tritons a narrow 9-8 win.

The win gives UCSD the No. 4 seed in the Big West Championship. The team will take on the Anteaters once again in the quarterfinal on Nov. 21 in Irvine in pursuit of its first conference title.

The Tritons finished their three-game weekend with a 13-7 rout against Biola on Saturday, Nov. 8, and a 18-14 loss on the road to No. 13 Loyola Marymount on Sunday, Nov. 9.