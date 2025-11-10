Jeremiah Brown of ‘Love Island USA’ on falling in love with reading

Though a reality TV star who looks like TikTok’s “Bold Glamour” filter come to life may be a surprising speaker pick for the nation’s No. 3 public university, Triton Fest’s “The Perfect 10: Q&A with Jeremiah Brown” was a smashing success. At first glance, UC San Diego students don’t have much in common with a man who spent his summer wooing bombshells and playing R-rated baseball on international television. For Tritons, “exploring a new connection” often means expanding their LinkedIn networks, and “pulling someone for a chat” translates to begging TAs to respond to emails. However, Brown was welcomed with open arms — and a sea of posters, screams, and invites to parties.

Brown, a breakout star from Season 7 of “Love Island USA,” a dating reality show where contestants live in a tropical villa to find love, immediately became a fan favorite for his stellar charisma and — let’s be real — his face. After a drama-packed couple of weeks in the Villa, he was among the first contestants to be dumped, sparking a wave of distress and a Change.org petition from fans. Luckily for those jonesing for more Jeremiah, the world got to see the different sides of him once he left the Villa: the bookworm, fitness guru, and self-proclaimed nerd. Seeing these new layers only solidified his place in fans’ hearts.

Brown’s talk at UCSD went far beyond his appearance on reality TV, as he spent much more time discussing books and his love for reading than his time on the dating show. The Q&A covered everything from pancakes to personal growth — all answered with enthusiasm and a genuine gratitude for the crowd. Amid the breakfast jokes and pop-culture chaos, Brown offered something deeper: real advice on balance, intentionality, and personal growth.

On falling back in love with reading

Brown has always been a big reader, regularly visiting his uncle’s comic book shop while growing up in Portland, Oregon. However, he stopped reading as much during college — a very relatable break. When the pandemic hit, he found himself stuck in his room, not liking where his head was at. Picking up Ryan Holiday’s work on stoicism and self mastery reignited his love of reading and also helped him fall back in love with himself. He said reading reshaped his mindset — how he handles anger, frustration, and being alone with his thoughts.

People often ask him if he actually reads, to which Brown responds, “I’m just a nerd who looks good.” What started as a fan’s idea on a livestream — which Brown said he thought was the “brightest idea ever” — turned into Jeremiah’s Reading Room, a virtual book club with 80,000 readers. Its first book was “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller. Each month, the club picks a new book and genre; for October, it was a horror and thriller.

On how students can get back into reading for fun

In an over-digitized era where the cheap dopamine hits from social media are too readily available, Brown shared that audiobooks are the ultimate hack for engaging with reading — perfect for learning and using your brain while working out or driving. He listened to two hours of “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus on the way to the event. He also recommended reading with friends or family and then talking about the book together.

Brown’s “holy grail” two-book combo — “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz and “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chödrön — are books that completely changed his life and how he saw himself. He encourages college students figuring things out to read both back to back.

On self-confidence and presence

Some may think it must be easy to be confident when you’re Jeremiah Brown — just look at him. Turns out, his confidence comes from consistency, which is something anyone can practice. For Brown, little things like waking up early, hitting the gym, reading, and eating healthy make him feel proud of himself. He tracks these activities with “points” as a way to feel accomplished at the end of a day and build momentum for the next.

He also emphasized the importance of focusing on mental health. As someone who is known for being a mental health advocate online, Brown said his mental health was the best it’s been since leaving the Villa. A deep talk about overthinking with fellow Season 7 contestant, Jalen Brown, in Los Angeles left Brown focused on taking life one day at a time. He has never been happier since implementing this philosophy in his life.

Attendees — some of whom waited seven hours to hear Brown’s talk — left the Q&A buzzing with excitement, pancakes from Triton Fest in hand, to wait outside Price Center. In true Jeremiah Brown fashion, he spent the rest of his evening interacting with fans on Library Walk, truly grateful for the opportunity to talk at the school and for the crowds who showed up and showed out for him. Every question asking him to say hello to a roommate or family member went answered — shoutout Ruth, a student’s mom! Nobody who followed Brown’s journey post-Villa expected his advice to only cover the best pancake consistency and pick up lines; his fans knew why he was invited to speak at UCSD — for his intellect and good heart.

Psst! For any readers wanting some slightly less deep Q&A coverage — no shame in the game — here are some rapid fire Jeremiah Brown facts UCSD learned from his talk:

Team Conrad or Jeremiah: Conrad.

Skincare: Cerave.

Ronaldo or Messi: Ronaldo.

Favorite meme from the Villa: The one of him and Austin Shepard looking at each other — the shifting smiles one.

The most shocking thing he saw in the news after the Villa: Labubus.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?: No.

Biggest red flag in a woman: Not having long-term friendships.

Get to know Jeremiah in three books: 1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney 2. “Ego is the Enemy” by Ryan Holiday 3. “No, David!” by David Shannon

What he is most proud of right now: Being able to take his sisters to New York.

The most awkward challenge in the Villa: The baseball one.

His favorite moments outside the Villa: Jet skiing and rap battling Charlie Georgio.

What he’s working on right now: Putting down his phone, getting good sleep, and saying no.

Dream brands to model for: Nike and Calvin Klein (the audience went berserk).