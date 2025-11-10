California voters pass Proposition 50

Over 8 million Californians voted in the statewide special election on Tuesday, Nov. 4, passing Proposition 50. With 80% of votes counted as of publishing, 64.1% of voters supported the measure. In San Diego County, 60.9% voted in favor.

Proposition 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act, proposed an amendment to the California Constitution to allow a one-time mid-decade redistricting of the state’s congressional map to counter the Texas Legislature’s remapping earlier this year.

In August 2025, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat-dominated California Legislature put Prop 50 on this November’s ballot as a direct counter to Republican gerrymandering in Texas in July. The Texas Legislature redrew its congressional maps to make five historically blue districts into likely-red districts, after President Donald Trump ordered Gov. Greg Abbott to help ensure a Republican-majority Congress in the 2026 midterms. This partisan redistricting broke from Texas’ typical redistricting schedule — every 10 years with the release of the U.S. census, as is normal practice in other states.

Prop 50 allows the Democrat-dominated California Legislature to redraw its congressional districts — a power that was previously delegated to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. This gerrymandering will allow Democrats to win up to five more Democrat-majority districts in the 2026 midterms, nullifying the advantage sought by Texas Republicans. The map resulting from Prop 50 overrides the 2020 map, but the commission will still draw a new district map in 2030.

California has 52 congressional districts; Republicans currently hold nine seats, while Democrats hold 43. Redistricting will likely result in four Republican seats and 48 Democratic seats. One of the five districts set to be remapped is the 48th Congressional District, which covers much of eastern San Diego.

Jack Howard, a fourth-year UC San Diego student and California president of the College Democrats of America, organized the push to get University of California students to vote yes on Prop 50. When asked what comes next for California College Democrats, he said, “Statewide, we’re focusing on down-ballot races; we’re focusing on engagement and ensuring those five additional seats are Democratic and those two swing congressional districts go Democratic.”

UCSD College Republicans gave a statement to The UCSD Guardian after Prop 50 passed:

“The UCSD College Republicans express deep disappointment at the passage of Proposition 50. We are concerned that this change will reduce transparency and weaken public confidence in the integrity of California’s elections.”