CA Supreme Court upholds ruling protecting undocumented student employment

On Oct. 29, the California Supreme Court upheld the California Court of Appeals’ ruling that the University of California’s refusal to employ undocumented students was discriminatory. The case that led to this decision, Muñoz v. The Regents of the University of California, argued that the University’s policy that “prohibits it from employing students who do not have federal work authorization” is unlawful.

Jeffry Umaña Muñoz and Iliana Perez initially brought the case to court arguing that the University’s refusal to employ undocumented students violated California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. On Aug. 5, the California District 1 Appeals Court concluded that at face value, the University’s employment policy “discriminates based on immigration status.” The court ordered the UC Board of Regents to review its policy on hiring undocumented students.

Following the appellate court decision, the UC Regents filed a request for appeal with the California Supreme Court. However, the higher court denied the request for review, allowing the Aug. 5 ruling to stand.

The UC Regents argued that its policy was not discriminatory, as the University hires undocumented students with federal work authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. However, due to a federal court order, DACA stopped accepting new applications in 2018. The UC Regents defended the policy, saying it was designed to protect the University, its students, and its employees from legal exposure under the Immigration Reform and Control Act.

The appellate court concluded that the policy relied on incorrect grounds, stating that the University “abused its discretion” by using “litigation risk” as a reason to uphold the policy. It rejected the UC’s defense, saying the University “has expressly taken no position on whether its policy is required by federal law.” The court further concluded that “there is no basis for us to hold that the risk of federal prosecution alone justifies continuing it.”

Past legislative attempts to expand opportunities for undocumented students on college campuses have fallen short of protecting employment access. In August 2024, the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 2586, which would have required California colleges to allow undocumented students to work on campus, except “where that proof is required by federal law.” However, the bill was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cited “potential criminal and civil liability for state employees.”

The court’s decision stopped short of declaring the University’s policy as a direct violation of FEHA and instead directed the University to reconsider its policy “based on proper criteria.” Under this ruling, the UC is not required to hire undocumented students, but the court has ordered it to provide a different legal basis for its policy.

Rachel Zaentz, senior director of strategic and critical communications for the UC Office of the President, provided a statement to The UCSD Guardian following the California Supreme Court’s decision.

“UC has been a leader in supporting its undocumented students—remarkable young people who have overcome obstacles and excelled academically- including hiring DACA students,” the statement read. “The Court of Appeal’s ruling in Muñoz creates serious legal risks for the University and all other state employers in California.”