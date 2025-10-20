Up & Coming: Halloween Edition

Figure 8 Market, Mission Valley

Date: Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calling everyone who’s been planning their Halloween costume since last year! Half costume party, half vintage clothing and trinket market, Figure 8 Market returns this month for all fashionistas picking up some last-minute accessories. Get ready for Halloween and stop by 3366 Adams Ave. Admission is free!

Trick-or-Treat, South Park

Date: Oct. 26, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking for tarot readings, magic shows, or even something as simple as a fun tote bag? Check out Trick or Treat, a Halloween-themed market held in South Park. For $18, participants receive a tote bag and a map showcasing all participating businesses. Stop by each one to collect candy or a small gift — shop local this Halloween!

Beachside Fall Fest, Belmont Park

Date: Sept. 6 – Oct. 26

Home of classic attractions like the Big Dipper roller coaster and enough food vendors to feel like you’re at the county fair, Belmont Park is the place to be for anyone looking for some family-friendly fun. For some fall magic down by the San Diego shore, head down to Belmont Park’s free trick-or-treating event every Sunday in October as well as live music every weekend! Bonus: get free admission this month with the purchase of an adult wristband.

Cinema Under the Stars, Mission Hills

Date: Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

Spend your Halloween beneath the sky as Cinema Under the Stars screens a lineup of short horror films from San Diego’s very own indie filmmakers. Bring your own fall-themed snacks and cuddle up under the stars for a night — the perfect mix of spooky and cozy!

Haunted Trail, Balboa Park

Date: Sept. 26 – Nov. 1, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join fellow Halloween lovers at the Haunted Trail, the spookiest Halloween maze at Balboa Park! This chilling adventure is the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit with your friends and immerse yourself in the world of horror. As if it couldn’t get any better, this event also has a new addition, the Dark Carnival, as well as food trucks and a gift shop — there’s something for everyone! Tickets start at $34.99. You don’t want to miss out!

Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour

Date: Every evening

Come aboard San Diego’s Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour! Explore the Whaley House Courtyard — voted one of America’s Most Haunted Places by the Travel Channel — the El Campo Santo Cemetery, and Pioneer Park. Beware, as jump scares and spooky characters bring the historic ghost tales to life! There’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than with some thrill.

San Diego Pumpkin Patches

Date: Varies by location

Local pumpkin patches throughout San Diego are the perfect afternoon activity to get you into the fall mood! Stop by to get some pumpkins for carving, decorating, or posing with for Instagram pictures! Our top picks:

Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center has tractor hayrides, a straw maze, petting corral, and pony rides — visit on weekdays for free admission.