Restaurant Review: Tacos El Franc

Nestled in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter is your new favorite post-midterm treat: Tacos El Franc. The taqueria opened in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1996, and has since been featured on the 2024 and 2025 Michelin Guide and Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles.” The restaurant’s Gaslamp location is its second one north of the border; a franchise in National City opened this past June. Rooted in the flavors and values of its original location, Tacos El Franc brings a distinct authenticity to the dishes on its new Gaslamp menu.

Having heard about this newcomer, The UCSD Guardian was excited when the establishment extended us an invite to its exclusive media preview the day before it opened its doors to the public.

Our first taste of Tacos El Franc was its two most popular tacos — the “cornerstones” of the restaurant, according to co-owner Roberto Kelly — the adobada and the asada.

The adobada, composed of two golden tortillas filled with classic chili-sauce-red pork, fresh from its vertical spit, was garnished with salsa, cilantro, onion, and a heaping scoop of guacamole. The crispy pork had a spicy kick, which contrasted nicely against the fresh and creamy avocado. The quality and care poured into the adobada taco was evident in its taste, making for a mouthwatering take on a traditional Mexican staple.

Then, we were on to the asada, a similarly garnished taco filled with steak and smoky pinto beans — these added a mellow richness that balanced well with the fresh guacamole. The spice from the salsa and the crunch of the cilantro and onion created a crisp balance to the savory blend of meat and beans.



Next, we tried the lengua, a personal favorite of ours. The tender cuts of beef tongue practically melted on contact, delivering a rich, velvety flavor that lingered with a subtle spice. The complex and buttery flavors of the lengua were certainly a highlight of the evening and will definitely be the first taco we order when we return to Tacos El Franc.

Finishing off our order, the mixed tostada switched things up. The pair of perfectly crisped tostada bases were filled with adobada, asada, salsa, cilantro, onion, and guacamole that blended together seamlessly. Each bite had a satisfying crunch, spice, and flavor that made this dish one of our favorites of the evening — though it was hard to pick.

We washed everything down with housemade drinks, which were just as impressive as the food. The jamaica was tart and refreshing with just enough sweetness to balance its floral tang, while the horchata was creamy and smooth, like liquid caramel candy in a cup. Both drinks provided that sweet contrast to our savory adventure across the Tacos El Franc menu.

Before we even finished our last taco and final sip, we were already plotting seconds — it was just that good.

When we ordered again, we were older, wiser, and ready to deviate from our usual taco orders. We had to try the cabeza, which may seem intimidating to some, but rest assured, it’s worth the order. The cabeza tacos offered a smoky depth and a soft, almost buttery texture that contrasted beautifully with the crisp tortillas.

After loving the lengua taco, we tried its tostada counterpart. It displayed once again the balance of texture that this taqueria has mastered; crispy tostada shells contrasted beautifully with the melt-in-your-mouth beef tongue. Each bite delivers a mix of crunch, tenderness, and spice that shows off the level of quality that Tacos El Franc prides itself on.

We finished our flavor tour with the suadero and vegetarian tacos, tying the bow on possibly the greatest study break we’ve ever had.

The meat of the suadero, a famously smooth cut of beef, seemed to almost dissolve on our tongues. It had just enough fat to make every bite feel indulgent and lavish without being too heavy, thanks to the freshness of the salsa, onion, and cilantro.

The vegetarian taco highlighted the depth and quality of every ingredient in the establishment, reminding us it wasn’t just the meats that are showstopping but also the smoky pinto beans, onion, cilantro, and, of course, the creamy smooth guacamole. Being able to deliver a hearty and satisfying taco without meat isn’t always an easy feat, and with one ex-vegan on our tasting team, we can proudly say Tacos El Franc passed this final test with flying colors.

After our meal, we had the opportunity to speak with Kelly. We asked what core aspects are the same from the original shop in Tijuana, to which he replied, “absolutely everything.”

Kelly also explained the work and care dedicated to preserving the quality and traditions as the restaurant expands locations and sourced ingredients:

“We took about a year and a half to really source every single item to perfection from the specific regions in Mexico that we needed,” Kelly said. “It’s the quality of our protein and our produce above all else.”

If Tacos El Franc has to spend more money on ingredients to match the quality of its original location, they do it. Every step is taken to ensure that the tacos served in downtown San Diego will taste exactly the same as the ones in Tijuana. Tacos El Franc may be new to Gaslamp, but even on a street full of well-established flavors across countless types of cuisine, it already feels like it belongs.