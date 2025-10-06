1) Napheesa Collier lambasts WNBA leadership, officiating

“We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world. … We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensible.”

Future Hall of Fame player and five-time All-Star Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier ignited the basketball world on Tuesday, criticizing WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s “lack of accountability.” Collier — who also serves as vice president of the WNBA Players association and co-founded the three-on-three league Unrivaled with another Hall of Famer, Breanna Stewart — said Engelbert told her that players like Caitlin Clark “should be grateful … because without the platform the WNBA gives [Clark], she’d make nothing.” A litany of WNBA stars defended Collier’s comments; Engelbert, meanwhile, claimed Collier’s comments contained “inaccuracies.”

With an October collective bargaining agreement deadline looming and an enthralling WNBA Finals matchup being overshadowed, Collier’s comments represent a near-fatal blow to the WNBA’s management. The Lynx star, who was injured on an egregious missed call that resulted in a critical Game 3 loss and contributed to her team’s ultimate elimination, did not sound vindictive or resentful — she sounded honest. At a time when the WNBA has peaked in popularity, its players feel the league has betrayed their trust. Engelbert has clearly “lost the locker room.” Perhaps all 13.

2) Paul Finebaum expresses interest in Alabama Senate seat

Former Auburn football coach and current Alabama senator, Tommy Tuberville, will not be running for re-election in 2026, leaving a coveted seat open to an increasingly sports-centric candidate pool.

The jury is still out on Bruce Pearl, who stepped down as Auburn’s basketball coach in September; Pearl, who allegedly considered a political turn all summer, claimed he will not be running for office — we’ll see. For now, the leader in the clubhouse is Paul Finebaum, best known for his ESPN radio show and its cast of longtime callers. Finebaum has been the voice of college football in the South for decades, once infamously prompting a caller to admit to a felony on air. Expect sports to take center stage in upcoming debates; the first candidate who promises to fire Kalen DeBoer is my prediction to win.

3) MLB Divisional Series continues

The 2025 MLB playoffs continue this week, with each league’s top team facing a tricky divisional contest. The National League champion Milwaukee Brewers took a 1-0 series lead over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, scoring six first-inning runs in a 9-3 statement win. The American League-best Toronto Blue Jays took their own convincing series lead over the New York Yankees this weekend, plating 10 runs in Game 1 before scoring a staggering 13 runs in Game 2. The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers — led by none other than Shohei Ohtani — took a series lead of their own in Philadelphia on Saturday, downing the Phillies 5-3. Finally, the Seattle Mariners won their first playoff game in 24 years on Sunday, beating the Detroit Tigers to even their ALDS series at 1-1.

My pick’s still the Brew Crew — not winning a World Series in 56 years must mean they’re due — but don’t bet against Ohtani and company. Some advice from a loyal Giants fan: Don’t count your chickens until Ohtani is in the Cancun casino.