Fictional characters to channel for every study vibe

If you’ve already resorted to skipping your classes this Week 2 — yes, York Hall IS so far from your dorm — Contributing Writer Arohi Nawab has all the study inspo that will get you there faster than any electric scooter. Get on your grind with the guidance of these 5 fictional characters, ranging from New York’s ‘it girl’ to the true heroine of the ‘Harry Potter’ series. One thing they all have in common? Providing the motivation you need to romanticize even the most mind-numbing assignments.
Arohi Nawab, Contributing Writer
Oct 6, 2025
Photo by Ryan Zhu / UCSD Guardian

There’s something exciting about watching your favorite characters excel academically —  maybe because romanticizing studying makes it almost bearable. These five movie and television characters provide different kinds of inspiration for the upcoming academic year, showing that — driven by ambition, curiosity, or a sheer love of knowledge — studying can be both productive and enjoyable. Whether you’re watching the movies they star in, binging their shows, or even scrolling through their fan edits, you can tap into these characters’ energy, mindset, and drive, making it easier to find enjoyment in your own academic journey.

Rory Gilmore — “Gilmore Girls”

“Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?” 

Since my sophomore year of high school, I have found comfort in Rory Gilmore’s love for studying. Driven by her long-time dream of attending Harvard and becoming a journalist, she is always on the lookout for the next story to tell or idea to explore. Whether it’s the oversized sweaters, the chants of “coffee, coffee, coffee!” or simply the sight of Rory buried in a book, there is nothing quite like the cozy academic vibe of “Gilmore Girls.” The show is perfect for someone looking for feel-good inspiration with a warm backdrop. Rory and her mother Lorelai’s witty banter set against the show’s whimsical soundtrack serves as the ideal background for homework sessions — the perfect morning show while you sip on the biggest cup of coffee from Middle of Muir Cafe. 

Hermione Granger — the “Harry Potter” series

“We could have been killed — or worse, expelled.”

Throughout every clash and conflict in the “Harry Potter” series, Hermione’s devotion to her academics remains unwavering. In fact, it is often her intelligence that guides her friends out of trouble. She’s the ultimate academic weapon, making studying feel heroic. Amid being attacked by death eaters, trolls, and the Dark Lord, Hermione manages to stay on top of her schoolwork — so, what’s your excuse? If you’re searching for a reason to study, Hermione never fails to inspire. Paired with popcorn and a big screen, the “Harry Potter” movies are ideal for a break between study sessions.

Blair Waldorf — “Gossip Girl”

“If you really want something, you don’t stop for anyone or anything until you get it.”

Whether it’s the perfect pair of Louboutins or a straight-A report card, Blair Waldorf always gets what she wants. She may rendezvous in Paris and sip martinis on New York City rooftops, but her goal of going to an Ivy League school and becoming a successful businesswoman always remains in sight. Her color-coded binders, perfect uniforms, and endless schemes prove her unapologetic drive. She offers the perfect blend of glamor and intellect, showing that they can coexist. Treat midterms week like fashion week: Channel Blair as you get ready to head to class in style.

Belle — “Beauty and the Beast”

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere.”

Belle’s imagination extends beyond the ordinary, as she allows books to transport her to magical worlds; this movie transports me to hers. My childhood was shaped by dreams of her reality — a charming prince gifting me a towering library filled with endless books to fuel my ambitions. Belle is the perfect muse for anyone looking to romanticize those long hours in the library and acts as inspiration to complete that never-ending set of readings. She makes learning seem enchanting, reminding us that life and learning don’t have to be so dull. To truly channel Belle, find a cozy spot between the bookshelves at Geisel — an ideal spot for watching the movie before a late-night study session. 

Jo March — ”Little Women”

“I like good strong words that mean something.”

The perfect rebel, Jo is a reminder that learning is a privilege. Her unconventional outlook and desire to stay true to herself make her ambition all the more compelling. She is determined to become a writer and unafraid to defy all odds to achieve her goal. Reminding viewers of the possibilities opened up through studying, Jo remains a timeless model of determination. This film is an ideal watch before diving into a long paper or project that seems tedious to begin. 

I hope taking inspiration from these characters makes those late nights studying more enjoyable — or at least, bearable. Grab a coffee, queue one of these shows or movies, and pretend you’re the main character — I promise it helps.

About the Contributor
Cindy Zhou
Cindy Zhou, Artist
Cindy is a third year ICAM and Cog Sci Design Interaction Major, minoring in design. If you don’t see her working she is watching dramas somewhere…
