Hundreds gather at Geisel Library for rally: ‘Stand up for science’

Around 400 people gathered for a protest in front of Geisel Library around 12:00 p.m. today. The rally was part of a series of nationwide protests in opposition to the Trump administration’s recent actions that impact the scientific community, including mass layoffs and funding freezes of institutions such as the National Institute of Health and the Center for Disease Control.

Recent changes in funding for the NIH and the National Science Foundation threaten multiple research projects by UC San Diego. Speakers expressed that they were rallying to defend the protection of scientific research and academia, noting that UCSD is one of the few universities in the nation with a climate change requirement in general education curricula.

Protestors held signs that read, “science works for you,” and “think while it is still legal.”

Additionally, protesters chanted “hey hey, ho ho, Trump’s attacks have got to go,” and “what will we do? Stand up for science,” at several points throughout the rally.

Organizers for the rally handed out a media statement at the rally. The statement explained the reason for the demonstration at UCSD.

“Faculty, staff, and students will come together to hold our institutions and our elected representatives accountable to fight against the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the Trump administration that are already seriously and permanently damaging the scientific enterprise, the livelihood of scientists, and the health and well-being of everyone in America,” the statement reads.

The statement further detailed the protesters’ grievances.

“Federal support for science is being disrupted by 1) unlawful firings at national scientific centers and grant funding agencies, 2) cancellation of meetings that review and make funding decisions, 3) directives to censor language in scientific publications, types of research conducted, and access to data, 4) purging of federal programs and threats of withholding funding from institutions if they engage in efforts to train the next-generation of diverse scientists and ensure that the benefits of science are justly distributed, and 5) proposed cuts to overhead funding that would force layoffs of critical support staff and hobble scientific efforts for years to come,” the statement lists.

Additionally, the statement featured a QR code linked to an advocacy sheet. It features a sample script to urge federal funding of scientific research, along with contact information for local representatives.

At 2:00 p.m. protestors gathered at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego to continue their protest.

This is an ongoing story. The UCSD Guardian will provide a full article in its upcoming issue.