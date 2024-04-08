Student loans: Is America letting 18-year-olds ruin their financial lives?

College is expensive.

This can be frustrating given that many jobs in the workforce today have a barrier to entry requiring a college degree.

College is so expensive that some companies offer to help pay for tuition in unconventional ways. There is currently a scholarship that promises a tuition reward of $2,000 for anyone who can best write a plan to survive the zombie apocalypse. Additionally, KFC offered $11,000 in tuition to the first family that named their baby ‘Harland’ after KFC’s Colonel Harland Sanders.

But even if you watched “Zombieland” six times, and your name is now Harland, $13,000 is hardly enough to cover the average cost of college tuition in the United States.

In light of college costs, many are forced to turn to student loans. 43 million Americans, or 13% of the U.S. population, have student loans. Collectively, this accumulates to a total outstanding debt of $1.73 trillion. For reference, the GDP of Australia is $1.69 trillion.

For many struggling to pay off their loans, the debt can feel overwhelming.

President Biden campaigned on wiping out student loan debt. But the Supreme Court struck down his most ambitious proposal to eliminate over $400 billion of it last summer.

In Congress, student loan forgiveness has been a controversial topic, with several lawmakers fearing that a government bailout of student loan borrowers would be unwise.

One Fox Business News representative claimed, “Biden may pull the trigger on even more student loan forgiveness for pointless useless baloney liberal arts degrees.”

Some representatives believe that federal loan forgiveness may become a slippery slope of debt elimination, like one lawmaker who stated, “Why stop at student debt forgiveness? Why not pay off people’s car loans or home loans, their loans to get a tattoo?”

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said, “Why should I have to pay for my neighbor’s dumb daughter who went to grad school for anthropology?”

That last one felt pointed and oddly specific, particularly because Watters himself attended a private liberal arts college in Connecticut.

In the last several decades, the number of individuals in student loan debt has only ballooned due to a number of short-sighted policy decisions.

One of the original architects of the federal loan program in the 1960s was recently asked how she believed her program turned out. She replied, “We unleashed a monster.”

How did the monster of student loan debt grow to be what it is today?

Federal money for higher education began with the GI Bill, which was signed into law by President Roosevelt in 1944. For years afterward, lawmakers argued unsuccessfully for more federal funding for education.

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, this was a wake-up call for the U.S. that another nation could dominate them technologically. Politicians believed that the U.S. needed to become a more well-educated country. President Eisenhower decided that scientific education was key to competing with Soviet scientific advances.

Subsequently, in September 1958, Eisenhower signed the National Defense Education Act which created the first loan program for students who wanted to study math, science, and engineering.

Over the years, one president after another expanded the program.

Johnson opened up lending to more students regardless of their area of study, expanding loans to those pursuing subjects other than science and math. Nixon created the Pell Grants and Sallie Mae.

Clinton began shifting the issuing of student loans away from banks to having the loans come directly from the government. Under Clinton and Bush, bills were passed in support of proposals pushing loan payments through either long-term repayment or national service.

These changes were intended to improve access to education. However, instead, they made something else much easier. These programs ensured that anyone attending college could have access to an immense line of credit.

Theoretically, this was a net benefit and would have been manageable so long as the price of college did not increase exponentially.

The price of a college education has climbed steadily over the past several decades. In 1980, the average cost of an undergraduate education was approximately $8,000 per academic year. In 2021, the average cost of tuition was just under $30,000 a year, including private colleges.

Currently, the average net cost of attendance for in-state students attending public schools is approximately $20,000 per year.

While many factors contributed to this rise, the 2008 financial crisis propelled the debt crisis towards what it is today. States began cutting funding for public colleges and universities where a majority of U.S. students pursue higher education.

The decline in government funding to these universities was followed by large increases in tuition and fees to cover the gap in pay received at colleges.

Because students have access to large credit lines for student loans, do lawmakers think, “We won’t allocate money towards this because students can take out debt and pay for their education that way?”

According to former Louisiana Governor John Edwards, yes.

“That is happening not just in Louisiana, but around the country,” Edwards said.

At UC San Diego, 32% of undergraduate students utilize federal loans to help pay for their tuition, averaging $5,600 per year per student. After four years of attendance, the average UCSD student owes approximately $22,000 in student loan debt.

Public universities struggled for funding in 2008, and many responded by increasing spending. This may seem counterintuitive, but universities can charge three times higher tuition to out-of-state or international students than in-state students. At UCSD, the average cost for in-state students is approximately $13,000 after aid is applied. For out-of-state students, the average cost after aid is $50,000.

Therefore, colleges now compete to lure out-of-state or international students into their schools through various amenities. These amenities may be state-of-the-art student centers, rock climbing walls, or in the case of Louisiana State University, a 500-foot lazy river that spells out “LSU.”

Whether out of necessity or greed, universities across the country began transforming their campuses into resorts to justify taking more money from students.

And it works for colleges. Despite increasing tuition costs, students keep applying, and due to financial necessity, they are often forced to choose between an education or no student debt.

The existence of the student loan industry has contributed to a toxic cycle of rising tuition and higher debt loads.

This has all made it easy for students to take on debilitating debt, often at an age when students rarely understand what they are getting into.

Americans must be 21 to legally drink alcohol. But to take out $100,000 of student loan debt? They can be 18.

One student borrower recalled how she “barely recognized” her own “childlike handwriting” on the loan forms she had signed at 18, which bound her to decades of debt.

For many students, taking on this debt seems like the only rational choice for securing a promising future.

For example, even though 65% of current administrative assistants do not have bachelor’s degrees, 75% of new job postings for administrative assistants require applicants to have bachelor’s degrees in order to be considered for that job. This means that two thirds of the people currently doing the job cannot apply for three quarters of the new jobs in the field.

Requiring a degree for a job that can be done without one makes little sense, but a lack of a college degree continues to be a significant barrier to entry for many jobs.

Once student loans have been borrowed, even those who can afford to make more than the minimum payments often end up in debt for years.

Who gets hit hardest by student loan debt?

Seeing the caricature of a student painted on conservative news outlets, one might imagine a struggling artist from a rich Connecticut family who racks up $200,000 of student loan debt trying to write a play for six years.

Conservative news outlets run ads urging viewers to “Stop Biden’s Bailout for Rich Kids,” referring to those in student loan debt.

The idea of “bailing out rich kids” gets tossed around often within discussions of debt forgiveness. This rhetoric can be misleading, namely because wealthy students tend not to rack up student loans in the same way students from lower-earning families do.

As of 2022, most student loan borrowers with outstanding debt owed less than $25,000. However, having a small amount of debt does not necessarily mean it is easier to pay off. Borrowers with the least debt often had the most difficulty with repayments.

Increasingly, it is not just young people taking on student loans. Parent PLUS loans allow parents to take out a student loan on their child’s behalf. Parent PLUS loans are even riskier because there are no income requirements and no limit on borrowing.

This means increasing numbers of retirees are encumbered with student debt on behalf of their kids.

How do students make payments on their debt?

Every borrower is assigned a loan servicer to assist in loan repayment. These services include Navient, Mohela, nelnet, FedLoan, AidVantage, and EdFinancial. Services like these manage loans on the government’s behalf. Theoretically, they are supposed to help students navigate the system, but in practice, they often manage to make situations substantially worse.

A report found that some companies have billed people for the wrong amount, given them incorrect information, and subjected them to immensely long hold times on the phone. One borrower waited 565 minutes — over nine hours — to speak with a customer service representative.

These loan service companies’ incompetence is a critical issue.

The government has programs to ease the impact of student debt, whereby debt can be reduced either by income or public service. Unfortunately, the government designed these programs in complex ways, and their implementation is led by loan service companies such as those previously mentioned (see: Navient, nelnet, or Mohela).

A similar barrier was built with income-driven repayment plans. These provided that if a borrower’s income was under a certain level, and they made 20-25 years’ worth of payments, the loan would eventually be forgiven. This sounds good in theory, but the program’s mechanics were complex. Borrowers who pursued this repayment plan were instead steered into forbearance, hitting pause on their loans and allowing interest to continue accumulating.

Many people burdened by student loan debt are actively trying to improve their situation by making timely payments, but loan servicers are preventing their situations from changing. Even if a borrower enrolls in a program and jumps through its various hoops for decades in attempts to pay their debt, the loan servicers still may impede a borrower’s ability to pay their debt.

An investigation in 2022 found that some servicers failed to clearly track borrowers’ payments towards the program and had “no idea” when borrowers qualified for forgiveness. This may help explain why, as of 2021, despite the fact that 2 million borrowers have been enrolled in income-based repayment plans for over 20 years, only 32 borrowers have successfully canceled their loan debt. Not 32%. 32 people.

This may transcend company incompetence. A whistleblower who worked in customer service at Navient claimed that one significant metric employees were graded on was not how helpful they could be to customers but how fast they could get them off the phone.

“Part of our training was keeping our calls to seven minutes. If I don’t keep my call to seven minutes, I will have a lower status at the end of the day,” said Lynn Sabulski, a former Navient employee. She claims that many of her coworkers would “accidentally” hang up on customers in order to maintain their seven-minute time frame.

Navient’s contract with the government has since expired. However, many of their accounts were transferred to Mohela — just another private loan servicer. A study recently found that Mohela failed to send billing statements on time to 2.5 million borrowers and over 800,000 borrowers were labeled as delinquent on their loans as a result.

Taking everything into account, it is difficult to not feel as if the system is rigged against the borrower.

Is personal responsibility or bad policy causing the increasing accumulation of student loan debt in the U.S.?

It may simply be bad policy and faulty systems.

America has set up a system that has created a barrier to entry for many jobs that can only be overcome with a college degree.

These degrees often require students to take on debilitating loans with limited protections administered by companies that do not prioritize the borrower in any capacity.

All of this is particularly acute for African American borrowers who are more likely to take out student loans and carry the largest average loan debt of all racial demographics.

Many argue that Congress should pass substantial student debt forgiveness, but it continues to be a controversial topic among lawmakers. The question is whether this debt, if taken on by the government, would produce a net societal benefit.

Comprehensive debt relief may be an option, and perhaps there is a need for greater funding on a government level across institutions to decrease the size of initial loans students are able to take out in the first place.

While the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, other existing programs have been altered to provide greater solutions to students burdened by debt. Nearly $12 billion for over 513,000 borrowers with disabilities has been relieved in the last four years. Additionally, through adjustments to the service-loan forgiveness program, nearly $60 billion has been relieved for 793,400 borrowers in the same time span.

Though this is significant relief for those benefiting from it, millions of borrowers remain pummeled by debt that seems overwhelming, incessant, and endless.