What’s it Like to Take 22 Units and Still Have a Social Life?

People are often surprised when I tell them I’m taking 22 units this quarter. It’s hard, but it’s not that uncommon. Go on UCSD Reddit, and you’ll see people having taken 20, 22, 28 … 32 … 70?! To be honest, I kind of doubt the 70, but I can be completely honest with you that I’ve taken 26 units before and survived with good grades.

So, I’m taking 22 units this quarter and it’s not the first time. But, what if I told you I’m taking ECE 103, ECE 111, ECE 172a, ECE 198, JAPN 130B, and COGS 108? Yep, all upper divs, and four of them are engineering courses. And on top of that, I’m a Japanese Student Association staff member and writer for The UCSD Guardian. And on top of that, I go to Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi events, including teaching at local schools, and also have to plan for studying abroad next quarter.

So how do I do it? Or rather, how am I not completely burned out and socially dead?

You may ask how many hours of sleep do I get? Around seven and a half.

Do I drink coffee? No.

Do I game? No. That gives me an extra hour or two of sleep than if I chose to game.

Do I work out? Not in the gym, but if you consider running uphill from Pepper Canyon Hall to Sixth College a workout, then yes.

Do I socialize? Well, I do chat with people in my class, attend and plan student org events, and have dinner with friends when I have time. But no clubbing or anything crazy like that, though I might go to a karaoke or two.

It’s all about tradeoffs. It’s also about not only doing what you enjoy, but enjoying what you do, and choosing activities wisely to maximize utility. There are always things that you have to do that you might not enjoy: chores, HUM, and commuting. In this case, you don’t have a choice whether you want to do it or not. The only choice you have is whether to make it productive and enjoyable.

For example, I have to get from class A to class B. When I run, I save time to ask the professor some extra questions. I also get my daily workout, a runner’s high, and in turn don’t have to spend an “extra” hour in the gym (I often run several times a day so it adds up). Now instead of using that extra hour to game, I use it to do homework, which I have to do anyway, thus preserving my extra hour. Ultimately, I choose to use it towards dinner with a friend, studying solo, or sleeping, which are things I find inherently enjoyable and beneficial.

But it’s not that simple. Sometimes I wonder whether I don’t feel socially dead because my socialization standards are lower than others. I wonder whether I’m actually socializing far less than my peers, and that I might regret later that I didn’t socialize enough in college, just as I kind of regret how I didn’t socialize enough in high school. But then one may also argue that everyone has different needs, and it’s ok for some to socialize less than others.

So here I am balancing 22 units, a bunch of extracurriculars, and a social life that I’m doubtfully content with. What should I do? Shift the equilibrium towards socialization at the expense of grades and club responsibilities? I’m pushing my limits, and the quest for more makes me ask questions. What is the meaning of all of this, and what is the end goal, if any? Do I want to be happy? If so, I could theoretically simply lower my happiness threshold to the point of feeling ecstasy at the littlest things in life, like walking out of my dorm to see a clear blue sky. But maybe we can’t be happy once we know we can have more. Or do I want to be productive and help the people around me? Or do I want to fulfill a sense of pride to justify my existence in this world?

When taking 22 units, I often lose track of my life goals, simply trudging through everyday existence and hanging on tight. But once I stop and think, I realize that I don’t even have a solid idea of my own existence. Perhaps we are all similar, the differences being what we prioritize and how we allocate resources. From star athletes to self-proclaimed “average” people, we all march through our daily lives, stopping once in a while to ponder about the meaning of life.

So, what’s it like to take 22 units? Perhaps very similar to what it’s like for you to take 16 or 12 units, though you may prioritize other things like work or family. Would I say I still have a social life? I’d like to say yes, and when I say yes, I’d like to think it means yes. Meanwhile, I’ll work to increase my productivity, allow myself to be happy with the littlest things, and remind myself to socialize as much as I can. Perhaps a positive attitude is the key to success. What do you think?

Art by Allen Chen of the UCSD Guardian