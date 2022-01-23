Opaque Transparency

Admitting individual privilege is as important as recognizing abstract systemic privileges

In recent years, we have seen many beneficiaries of generations of economic and demographic oppression attempt to learn about and right some of the wrongs of the past. In America, this has included, for example, descendants of slave-owners confronting atrocious histories which were largely painted over with a rose-tinted tale of southern heritage. Research and even meeting with descendents of their families’ slaves have helped bring to light the past and present states of a systemically unequal system. These reckonings in America and around the world in various contexts have led to a new sense of transparency and acknowledgement of privilege among many. But the revelations that these people have must be in a state where history and the truth are one, where nothing remains hidden and where they maintain no semblance of the power their ancestors once had through these hierarchies. Condemning the idea of exploitation is much easier when we abstract ourselves into a vague reason for that oppression. It is time to critique oppression through an eye for how each of our individual actions helps or hurts the anguished.

Until a couple weeks ago, Dr. Saiba Varma seemed to be an academic who embraced such a reckoning of her own as an upper-caste Hindu woman, standing against India’s constant militarization in Kashmir against Kashmiri Muslims. Varma however failed to acknowledge her biggest source of privilege with regards to the Kashmir conflict: her father was part of RAW, India’s intelligence agency, and was stationed in Kashmir carrying out the very duties she had spoken out against in her research. It is conceivable that Varma gained access to the region through her father’s connections. The unveiling of these truths led to her being dropped by UC San Diego.

Maybe it was a vain interest to preserve the hero she believed her father to be that led to Varma hiding his background. Maybe the reality of him drafting plans against occupied Kashmiris, which included sexual violence, was too brutal compared to the general, vague, upper-caste privileges Varma has referred to in her research. But that is the most immediate source of her power and Kashmiri oppression in the very dynamic she claims to investigate as someone opposing the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

UCSD‘s firing of Dr. Verma was justified. Varma’s firing however, and the explicit reasons behind it according to students and the university, necessitate further discussion on privilege-aided research within academia. Disclosure and transparency are important, which are some of what Varma failed to provide. But arguably more critically for Kashmiris, some claims even point to her abusing the very power structure she has spoken out against as she allegedly “demanded that Kashmiris discuss their trauma.”

Forcing trauma-ridden stories out of anyone is unacceptable, no nuance needed. By doing this she just fed into the very cycles of trauma she wanted others to believe she was opposing. But the privileged entry points into Kashmir, like those held by Varma’s father, have a compelling story that merits exploration had Varma remained true to her research and positioning. Her father’s prior deeds are not her fault after all. Rather than exploiting entry points to investigate trauma, she could have easily investigated entry points to monitor academic, political and economic exploitation.

It is much easier for us to see ourselves as part of a system where injustice looms rather than as individuals whose specific histories and actions directly contribute to suffering and healing. Most of us are aware of the vague notion of being privileged or oppressed in a hierarchy because of race, caste or creed,but each of our actions are the nuts and bolts of how oppression cycles through generations regardless of how aware and how progressive they claim to be.

Photo courtesy of UCSD.