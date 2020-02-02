Best Movies to Get Your Valentine’s Day Rom-Com Fix

Welcome to February! Whether you like it or not, for at least the next two weeks we will all be bombarded by Valentine’s Day advertisements and sales while making your way through the teddy bears and heart-shaped chocolate boxes section for “that special someone” in every store you go in to. Single or not, something I think February is the perfect month to catch up on all of your favorite romantic comedies. So go ahead and get comfy on the couch and watch the tried and true films like “Love, Actually,” “Valentine’s Day,” or “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” but if you’re looking for some more titles to check out, I’ve got the best lined up just for you!

Fever Pitch (2005) – Okay, some may say this is one of the cheesiest plot lines ever, but it is one of my top guilty pleasures. How many of you actually knew Jimmy Fallon was a lead in a romantic comedy?! Fallon, a middle school teacher and die hard Boston Red Sox fan, stars alongside Drew Barrymore, an overworked businesswoman who is married to her job, in this story of love and baseball. Fallon holds season tickets and has never missed a home game in his life, which gets in the way of his relationship. In the end, he is left with a decision: will he choose the girl of his dreams or his love for the Sox?!

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) – This classic features Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as a relationship that started as experiments for the both of them turns into true love in a matter of 10 days! McConaughey, employed in the diamond business, bets his boss he could make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days and meets Hudson, a magazine writer who is working on her next article: how to lose a guy in 10 days by using “classic” mistakes a woman makes in new relationships. Watch as Hudson and McConaughey spend 10 days together buying a “love fern,” attending a Celine Dion concert, and a high tension poker night with the guys, until realizing their love for each other was real the entire time!

The Way We Were (1973) – Though this one is a bit older and more of just a romance than a romantic comedy, it is still an amazing movie. Two young adults, played by Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford, start out their romance after meeting in college. Streisand, a passionate, anti-war activist, and Redford, a charming, boy next door with no political affiliation, try and make their relationship work in a post World War II world. Though their love for each other is deep, their differences prove to be too much in the end. If anything, watch this film for the heartbreaking scene after one of their break-ups; Streisand, distressed and teary-eyed, calls up Redford to tell him she would love to talk to her best friend about the break-up, but she realized her only best friend is Redford himself.

Dirty Dancing (1987) – This is a very well known classic, yet such an essential for the list. If you haven’t seen this film, it’s about time you did yourself a favor and sat down and watched it! Jennifer Grey stars as Baby, a teenage girl trying to make the most of her last summer before entering the Peace Corps. When plans don’t go the way she hoped, she ends up at a quiet, non-eventful resort in the Catskills with her parents. Baby thinks the summer is dead, until she meets the dance instructor, Johnny, and everything changes. Watch their love evolve and you’ll find yourself singing and crying to the final, iconic dance scene.

