Peeks and Previews: March

The past few weeks have been full of rain, but the arrival of March should hopefully bring some more sun to San Diego. Start spring off on the right foot by enjoying the fresh air and heading out to some local events.

Wish Dr. Seuss a happy 115th birthday with a celebration at Geisel Library on March 1. Grab some free cake, play carnival games, and listen to a reading of “Happy Birthday To You!” This day is also National Read Across America Day — bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Friends of the San Diego Public Library.

Also on March 1, Carlsbad’s famous Flower Fields open for the season! For a few weeks each year, thousands of colorful ranunculus flowers bloom and bring the Carlsbad Ranch to life. Other flower exhibits, fresh strawberries, tractor rides, mazes, and, of course, picture-taking areas for that perfect Instagram post, will also be on display. Tickets are a bit pricey at $18, but everyone should experience this local favorite at least once.

Hit the streets in your boxers or briefs at the San Diego Undy RunWalk. On March 2, participate in a 5k or one-mile fun run in Mission Bay Park to raise awareness and fund research for the Colon Cancer Alliance. All participants receive a pair of the Alliance’s infamous boxer shorts with registration.

March 5 is National Pancake Day, and there’s no better place to celebrate it at than Snooze, where 100 percent of pancake sales will go back to local gardens. At the La Jolla location, choose from over six different kinds of pancakes, including Strawberry Fields Forever and King Cake, and support the Torrey Pines Elementary School Foundation’s Garden in the process.

On March 9 and 10, head down to the Balboa Park Activity Center for their 92nd Annual Rummage Sale. Branded as the largest thrift, garage, and estate sale in Southern California, vendors will be selling new and gently-used jewelry, art, antiques, collectibles, books, clothing, and more. All proceeds go back to Balboa Park and community non-profits, but make sure to get there early for the best chance of finding something you’ll like.

Feeling lucky? Head to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival in downtown San Diego on March 16. See performances from dance groups and Irish folk singers, eat at the Celtic Food Village, and drink at the Beer Garden — just make sure to wear green so you don’t get pinched!

That night, the Lantern Street Fest will light up the Liberty Station sky. Entry includes an eco-friendly LED lantern that you can decorate and take home after the event, and access to food trucks and live performances by Gothic Topic, Bellsaint, and Pretty Polly.

Also this month, catch the tail end of whale watching season. Birch Aquarium has two daily cruises that depart from Downtown San Diego, but keep a lookout for student organizations that sometimes offer reduced prices. If you’d prefer to stay on land, March is also time for the annual grunion run. Thousands of tiny silvery fish arrive on the beach, and La Jolla Shores is one of the best places to see them.