The Lifestyle Playlists

Finding the right song for an occasion is sometimes hard to do. Lucky for you, we’ve handpicked our favorite songs and created five different playlists to match your every mood. Happy listening!

Simp Session

For your inner Sam Smith.

Every song on “In The Lonely Hour”

“All I Ask” by Adele

“Liability” by Lorde

“Jealous” by Labrinth

“Dancing On My Own” by Callum Scott

“Fix You” by Coldplay

“Happier” by Ed Sheeran

“Incomplete” by James Bay

“Gravity” by John Mayer

“Back To December” by Taylor Swift

“Talking To The Moon” by Bruno Mars

“Say Something” by A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera

“Stay” by Rihanna

“Better” by Khalid

“Seventeen” by Alessia Cara

“Hotline Bling” by Drake

“From the Dining Table” by Harry Styles

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Cover) by SOAK

“Why” by Shawn Mendes

“Somebody Else” by The 1975

“Don’t Watch Me Cry” by Jorja Smith

“Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones

“Writer In The Dark” by Lorde

“Make You Feel My Love” by Adele

“Goodnight n Go” by Ariana Grande

“Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd

“In the Dark” by Alice Kristiansen (acoustic version)

“Wicked Games” by Ursine Vulpine cover

“Ribs” by Lorde

“Lovely” by Billie Eilish ft. Khalid

“All I Want” by Kodaline

“The Truth Untold” by Bangtan Boys (BTS)

“Bishop’s Knife Trick” by Fall Out Boy

“Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

Coffeeshop Jams

Don’t study in silence!

“Ophelia” by The Lumineers

“Riptide” by Vance Joy

“Home” by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros

“Little Talks” by Of Monsters and Men

“Bloom” by The Paper Kites

“Heavy” by Birdtalker

“Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap

“Anna Sun” by WALK THE MOON

“Sedona” by Houndmouth

“Shrike” by Hozier

“Fear of Fear” by Passenger

“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

“Tomorrow Never Came” by Lana Del Rey, Sean Ono Lennon

Basically any Lizzie Grant-era Lana Del Rey (“All You Need,” “Yayo”)

“Dazzle” by Wonder

“Autumn Love” by Thomas Bergersen

“Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish

“Get Free” by Lana Del Rey

“Some Things Last” by Lana Del Rey

“Wild” by Troye Sivan

Middle School Dance

Get down with the catchy tunes of your youth.

“My Boo” by Usher

“Yeah!” by Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

“No Scrubs” by TLC

“Let Me Love You” by Mario

“Umbrella” by Rihanna, JAY-Z

“Cry Me A River” by Justin Timberlake

“Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

“One, Two Step” by Ciara, Missy Elliot

“Low” by Flo Rida ft. T-Pain

“Down” by Jay Sean, Lil Wayne

“If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

“Kiss You Thru The Phone” by Soulja Boy

“Party In The USA” by Miley Cyrus

“No Air” by Jordin Sparks

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Usher

“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

“Pretty Girl Rock” by Keri Hilson

“Hot In Herre” by Nelly

“Me & U” by Cassie

“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado, Timbaland

“Piece of Me” by Britney Spears (or any Britney song)

“So What” by P!nk

“Fergalicious” by Fergie

“Perfect Two” by Auburn

“On the Floor” by Pitbull ft. Jennifer Lopez

“Tik Tok” by Ke$ha

“Dynamite” by Taio Cruz

Bright & Sunny

Let the positivity flow!

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

“Saturday” by Vance Joy

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

“American Teen” by Khalid

“You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oats

“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

“The Oogum Boogum Song: by Brenton Wood

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

“Sunday Candy” by Chance the Rapper

“No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

“Perfect Places” by Lorde

“Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

“Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, Muse, or Michael Buble

“Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield

“BBM” by Lana Del Rey

“Tell My Mama” by Christina Grimmie

“22” by Taylor Swift

“It Girl” by Jason Derulo

Pop Off Sis

You’re the queen of the world.