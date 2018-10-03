10 Things I Wish I Knew When I was a Freshman

(Almost) everyone is as lost and confused as you are. UC San Diego is a huge campus. It is easy to get overwhelmed, but know that this is a new experience for other first years too. Look up the locations of halls or buildings before you go to class, and don’t be afraid to ask people where places are.

spot. Mount Soledad has the most beautiful view of the sunrise. Fashion Valley Mall has the best selection of stores. Balboa Park has an array of interesting museums and gorgeous gardens. And, UCSD is right next to Black’s Beach.

party, first failing grade, first time eating IHOP at 3 a.m., first heartbreak. Some things will be fun, others not so much. Nonetheless, with the help of friends, a few calls to Mom or Dad or another loved one back home, and time, you will get through them.

Everyone has different experiences, and that does not make yours less valid. You don’t have to make a bunch of new friends or go out all the time or visit a new place every week

there is no set list of things you have to do. Refrain from comparing yourself to others because everyone is different and lives life differently, and that is a really cool thing.