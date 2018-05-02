Food for Thought: Mavericks Beach Club

I hope you are in the mood for a sizzling and slightly salty review because that is today’s house special. On April 24, a friend and I went to Mavericks Beach Club in Pacific Beach to get a taste of the food and the establishment. It is a restaurant and club for those 21 years of age or older, catering well to people in their 20 and 30s. The restaurant boasts an extensive 15,000-square-feet area. Five bars make up the entire restaurant and club, and each bar area serves a unique purpose. One area has an ocean view, another has an indoor area for private parties, and the other areas are outdoors. Depending on which area you go to, you can experience a causal, business-like, or playful atmosphere. With both indoor and outdoor space, 38 TVs, plenty of seating areas, a fire pit, couches, purse hooks under the tables, and even a rooftop bike valet, Mavericks has thought of everything. I have to say, its efficient and functional use of every bit of space is impressive. Additionally, they have a calm but fun beach theme throughout the club shown through artwork on the walls, pictures on the tables, coolers along the bars, indie pop music, and overall design. It creates a clean and refreshing ambiance.

Now, on to the delicious details. Mavericks has a simple and easy-to-understand menu. With classic American and Mexican dishes such as California fries, tacos, burritos, wings, tostadas, and tortas, the menu variety is not outstanding, but it serves its purpose for the bar-club setting. The snacks-appetizers range from $4 to $28. The main menu dishes range from $6 to over $20, depending on the add-ons you choose. Based on how much food you get, the prices are very reasonable.

First, I will be discussing the appetizers, or “snacks,” as the club labels them. My friend and I ordered the Puffy Tacos and Wahoo Tostadas which came with a mild salsa and lime wedges. Once the dishes arrived, my first impression was that they are a fairly large snacks; each came with three tacos or tostadas each, making them actually a decent meal size. The presentation of the dishes was clean, despite the fact that the

dish itself was loaded. The tacos were a favorite of mine. Because they were puffy, they held their shape when you bit into them, instead of just falling apart. The only minor downside to this is that the bottom of the tacos were slightly soggy, but the flavor of the tacos was so good that I did not really mind. They were savory, juicy, not overly salty, and not too heavy. Next, the tostadas. I found this dish to be a messy eat; however, the flavors of the corn tortilla and the lime crema were a shining redemption. The overall taste of the dish was not as flavorful as the tacos, but it was not at all bland —just lighter. Also, the addition of crispy leeks on the top of the tostadas was seemingly minor but truly made a difference; having the crunch of the tostada on the bottom, then the chewiness of the chicken, the softness of the tomatoes and avocados, and then the final slight crunch of the fried leeks on top was a textural success. I also feel as if I should mention the salsa. At first, I thought it was more of a sauce than a salsa. In all honesty, it tasted like marinara sauce with lime juice and a pinch of spice. Not only was the taste strange, but it did not compliment the dishes well.

Moving on to the main dishes, I ordered a shrimp torta with guacamole and fajita veggies. The presentation was simple: The sandwich split into two and held together with skewer-like sticks with the same previously mentioned salsa. This precaution did not make eating the torta any easier, though. The sandwich was quite soggy on the bottom and was too flimsy. Adding to that, the flavor just was not there. I expected the shrimp to have more of a kick to it because I could smell some nice seasoning, but it was lost in translation.The ingredients themselves were high quality, but overall, it tasted like a cheesy bread sandwich with some unseasoned shrimp and fajita veggies and guacamole. My friend ordered a carnitas burrito, which came with chips and salsa. It continued the trend of subtler flavors despite high quality ingredients. The burrito had carnitas, beans, rice, cheese, pico, and pineapple salsa, which was better than the standard salsa. The addition of the pineapple salsa was a unique twist to the traditional dish. Its sour and sweet flavor complimented the simple ingredient list.

Mavericks Beach Club has put an incredible amount of thought into its space and decoration, but I wish it would put more of an effort into its menu. On one hand, there are the snacks, which are delectable and fun. I highly recommend trying the Puffy Tacos and Wahoo Tostadas. On the other hand, the actual main dishes leave room for more to be desired. Also, the space is very welcoming and casual, but also fun and exciting. In conclusion, I would definitely go back to Mavericks for the snacks; and if the beachy, feel-good vibe and good food are not enough to convince you, it is also dog friendly!

Mavericks Beach Club

Location: 860 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Hours: Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.