Tritons Split Series Against Warriors

The 24th-ranked UC San Diego softball team hosted California State University, Stanislaus over the weekend in a four-game series. Both teams took a pair of victories as the Tritons won the first two of the series and the Warriors took the last two for the split. UCSD now stands at 20–12 in the CCAA, while 27–14 overall.

Game 1

Behind a stellar pitching effort from freshman pitcher Robyn Wampler, the Tritons pulled off a 3–2 tightly contested game to take the series opener at home. The freshman pitcher collected 9 strikeouts and allowed only 2 runs in a complete game.

UCSD jumped into a 2–0 lead in the first inning and in this type of match where runs are at a premium, those 2 runs early in the game made the difference in the end. Throughout, the Triton defense took care of business as the Warriors finished with 5 hits.

After the first inning, the scoring disappeared as the score stood at 2–0 until the fifth inning when the Tritons put in 1 more run to make it a seemingly comfortable scoreline, 3–0, the way the Tritons kept dominating.

UCSD looked to have the game in the bag, but Stanislaus State showed fight in the last inning as the Warriors put the Tritons on the back foot with 2 runs to make the game a lot more interesting at 3–2. However, Wampler put the responsibility on her shoulders and struck out 2 of the final 3 at bat and made the last ground out to earn the win.

Game 2

Much like the first game, a low-scoring affair took over the game as only a single run came in for either team. Fortunately, the Tritons scored that 1 run to get the victory in the sixth inning. After their second win on Friday against Stanislaus State, the Tritons secured their 13th consecutive win versus the Warriors.

On pitching duty, sophomore Alanna Philips worked 6 innings while striking out 6, matching her career high, and allowing no runs. Wampler closed the contest in the seventh inning to earn the win for UCSD.