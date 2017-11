Join our Managing Editor Marcus Thuillier, Sports Editors Alex Wu and Richard Lu and Data Visualization Editor Miguel Sheker as they discuss the NBA actuality on a weekly basis. This week, they examine the teams that are being less talked about, like Detroit and the Magic, how the NBA is slowly coming back to order, which players are on the Pelicans’ roster outside of Boogie and Davis (Jameer Nelson, really?), and this week’s marquee games.