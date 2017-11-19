UCSD Falls Short in CCAA Volleyball Championship Quarterfinals

The UC San Diego women’s volleyball team failed to advance past the quarterfinals in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship. The Tritons fell to Cal State East Bay in straight sets, marking UCSD’s fifth consecutive loss. The set scores were 25–21, 26–24, and 25–19.

The two teams traded points in the first set. With the game close at 20–21, Cal State East Bay made a three-point push to reach game point, 20–24. UCSD answered back with a kill, but the Pioneers took the next point with an easy kill of their own.

The Tritons looked to rebound in the second set, but lost a 17–11 lead that all but took the wind out of their sails. Despite losing their six-point lead, the Tritons fought back to tie the game at 24–24 late in the second set. With their backs to the wall, the Tritons made an attack error and saw themselves on the receiving end of a Pioneer kill to end the set.

UCSD never regained its momentum. Cal State East Bay took a quick seven-point lead in the final set. The Tritons tried to put up a fight, but it was to no avail. Unable to regain the lead, UCSD dropped the third and final set, 19–25.

UCSD was unsuccessful on the offensive end. Despite having a higher volume of attacks than Cal State East Bay (123 to 114 total), the Tritons were unable to convert on their opportunities. UCSD had a rather poor kill percentage for each set, coming in at .038, .068, and .111 compared to Cal State East Bay’s .209, .200 and .290 kill percentages.

Senior outside hitter Amanda Colla tallied 11 kills and senior middle blocker Rebecca Seaberry finished with six of her own. Junior outside hitter Morgan Kissick and junior middle blocker Micah Hammond tallied five kills apiece.

The Tritons were playing without their starting setter, sophomore Marie Paris, who was out due to injury.

UCSD finished the season on a sour note. Hopefully, the Tritons will enter the offseason and come back stronger than ever.