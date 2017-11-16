A New Way to See SD

Beyond the pocket of La Jolla and University City are waterfront districts, creative corners, and historic blocks that would be a shame to miss. Don’t allow the constraints of UC San Diego to limit a perspective of one of the most beautifully diverse places in Southern California that balances the best of urban cityscapes and rural landscapes. Change up a commute to see and understand a bigger story San Diego wants to tell.

DecoBike San Diego

Aiming to boost San Diego’s green scene, DecoBike is a pop up bike rental company that kickstarted in 2015 and boasts nearly 200 stations and 1800 bikes for residents and tourists to come and go at their convenience. For a rate of $7 per hour, or a $20 per month membership fee for unlimited 30-minute rides, DecoBike allows for a glimpse of city and coastline without the carbon emission. With parking stations scattered around San Diegan hotspots, like Balboa Park, Pacific Beach and the downtown Gaslamp District, simply unlock a bike at any station and return it to any station. Mimicking the likes of Portland or Melbourne, DecoBike allows a more eco-friendly form to canvas the city.

The Old Town Trolley

Originally incepted in Florida during the 1970s, the Old Town Trolley Tour created a new way to combine public transportation, storytelling, and community building. What started with three friends and a bread truck in Key West has since evolved into an innovative tourist travel methodology with 180 trolleys in seven cities throughout the US. In San Diego, this 25-mile looped route visits 10 neighborhoods for a $2.50 one-way ticket — or for free with the UCSD student bus pass! — and treks over to Coronado and through Old Town with the freedom to hop on and off.

Coronado Ferry

Hitting the pavement or asphalt may not be everyone’s preferred mode of travel. With the Coronado Ferry, riders can engage with their inner Derek Shepherd and take a 15-minute ride from Broadway Pier or the Convention Center over to Coronado with scenic views of Seaport Village and San Diego’s downtown cityscape. For early commuters, rides between 5:40 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. are free; otherwise, the price to sleep in a bit comes at $4.75 for a one-way trip. Either way, get a new glimpse of San Diego with a glide over the bay.

HBK Adventure Tours

For those who crave a closer proximity to the Pacific, HBK Adventure Tours allow for a more intimate mode of travel to kayak through the caves by La Jolla, or snorkel beneath the surface. Snorkels come at a rental price of $10, while kayaks come at $28 for one rider and $35 for two. Satisfy an appetite for adrenaline with a fish eye’s perspective of San Diego.

Chase Some Pavements

And if all else fails, pick up some sneakers and stroll the sidewalks of San Diego for a lingered look through the neighborhoods and ecology of San Diego’s diverse topography. Take a hike up to Cowles’ Mountain for views of the city from its highest peak, or take a walk through the urban arts district via Ray Street in North Park. With a diverse range of spatiality in San Diego, go and see the city as it demands to be remembered.