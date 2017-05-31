4. Film: “Cars 3”

Pixar’s “Cars” franchise is somewhat of an oddity. It’s a world of sentient cars, sentient planes and other talking vehicles. How do they eat? How do they reproduce? These are all questions that probably don’t need to be answered.

After the critical flop that was “Cars 2,” “Cars 3” seems to be Pixar’s attempt at redemption. In the trailers, our beloved Lightning McQueen suffers career-threatening injuries after an unfair race against high-tech supercars. This raises many questions, such as: Why aren’t there different divisions for supercars and classic racecars? Are supercars “genetically” engineered? How old is Lightning McQueen, and why is he still racing?

In any case, “Cars 3” seems to be going the route of a traditional sports movie. Which means Lightning McQueen will likely go through grueling training montages and inspirational pep talks, ultimately regaining his reputation in a tense final race where winning doesn’t matter, because it’s all about the journey and not the destination. Expect lots of comedic shenanigans along the way.

Is it going to be any good? Time will tell. But if you’re a “Cars” fan or looking for a feel-good animated movie to watch over the summer, it’s probably worth checking out.

— Derek Deng, Senior Staff Writer