As the school year comes to an end we get a small quick fresh take on how UC San Diego might not be entirely what the graduating class of 2017 remembers it by, or maybe not.

But don’t you worry your heads; it’s not just a review of UCSD, but we also cover some great entertainment venues and media we all know and love, no matter how obscure it is to you.

Podcast produced in partnership between KSDT Radio and The UCSD Guardian Newspaper.