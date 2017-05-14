Track and Field Gives Final Push to Qualify for NCAA Championship

Members of the UC San Diego track and field team competed at the All On the Line Qualifier at Santa Barbara’s Westmont College this past weekend for a last-chance attempt at qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Redshirt senior pole vaulter Chrissi Carr, who is the only Triton to have already qualified for the NCAA Championships, took first in the pole vault with a 12’6.25” clearance. She automatically secured her spot — and beat her own school record — at the All-UC Challenge earlier this year with a 13’1.25” clearance. On the men’s side, redshirt senior pole vaulter Tim Schmidt finished in second place, with a 15’3.75” clearance.

For the hurdling events, freshman hurdler Claudia Cox competed in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in fifth with a time of 1:03.78. In the men’s 400 hurdles, freshman hurdler and jumper Josef Polk crossed the line at 53.80 to finish in fourth. Sophomore hurdler Nicholas Rack was runner-up in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.63.

Junior sprinter Paul Doan, who already set a provisional mark for the 100-meter run and a school record in the same event, finished in first place in 10.83. His school record is 10.53, which was set at the Ross & Sharon Irwin Collegiate Scoring Meet in March.

Senior distance runner Ella Verhees finished the 800-meter run in 2:19.96, placing her in ninth.

Senior sprinter and jumper Khalil Flemister earned first-place honors in the triple jump with a distance of 47’3.75”.

Senior jumper and thrower Savanna Forry finished in first in the high jump, clearing 5’5”. Last year, she earned a trip to the NCAA Championships and finished in 11th in the same event with a height of 5’5.75”.

Sophomore thrower Esther Nofodji was the only Triton to participate in a throwing event. She finished in second in the discus with a throw of 142’0”.

The NCAA will announce NCAA Championship qualifiers on Tuesday, May 16 on NCAA.com. Qualifiers will compete at the Championships in Tampa, Florida May 25 through May 27.