1 Most Versatile Actor: Kevin Hart

Honorable Mention: Zac Efron (probably a former frat boy in “Dirty Grandpa,” very likely a former frat boy in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” definitely a former frat boy in “Neighbors 2.”)

Following several years of being boxed in and typecast by Hollywood elites as what many in the industry call a “Kevin Hart type,” Kevin Hart has transcended his former personality to become something new, something bigger, something better: alt-Kevin Hart. Mimicking the career of alt-right disciple Steve Bannon, alt-Hart has taken on a plethora of roles. These include a supporter of an extrajudicial police force (check), an idiot thrust into the national intelligence community (check), a malevolent bunny rabbit who’s angrier than he should be (check) and a stage puppet known for cracking jokes left and alt-right while becoming rich (million-dollar check). What now, liberals?

— Jacky To, Senior Staff Writer