1 Best Film: “Hell or High Water”

Will Win: “La La Land”

A lone car travels down a dusty road, endless fields sweeping out from both sides. Roiling gray clouds loom over the landscape, and there’s a subdued loneliness that fills the scene. Among the other nominees, a crime drama like “Hell or High Water” seems like a bit of an outlier. Its story is basic: Two brothers, with all their differences between them, come together for a series of bank heists in order to pay off a desperate debt. What moves it past being a simple action-thriller is the stillness in between the sudden bouts of violence — the contemplation and serenity. Chris Pine and Ben Foster’s excellent portrayal of the brothers and their bond are undoubtedly the driving force behind the film. There is a scene in the film where the two men look out as the sun goes down. There is no dialogue, only a multicolored sky and the full expanse of the Texan outlands before them. The moment is ephemeral, but it’s strangely beautiful in a film dealing with guns and robbery. Of course, “Hell or High Water” likely won’t win Best Picture. But it was nominated for a reason, and it’s definitely worth a watch.

— Derek Deng, Senior Staff Writer